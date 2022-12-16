The Snowmass Base Village skyline is remarkably different than just a couple of years ago. Here’s what’s on the rise.
Aura
With no shared hallways and private elevator access to each of the 21 residential units, Aura will be one of the most exclusive properties in Snowamss. The four- and five-bedroom luxury residences are meant to feel more like single-family homes—and at $7.9 to $11.9 million, reflect the price of one. ETA: Mid-2024
Building 10AB
One of the last pieces in the two-decade development will potentially include retail, restaurant and underground parking in addition to residential, according to original planning documents. But nothing is finalized and it’s years from completion.
Havens on Fanny Hill
Ten single-family homes on Fanny Hill sold out in just 46 days, ranging in price from $5.7 to $8.4 million. The cozy, contemporary houses feature mountain lifestyle amenities such as gear garages, bunk rooms and flex dens for visiting family. ETA: Phased completion throughout 2023
Cirque X Viceroy
Twelve years after the Viceroy opened its 173-room property in Snowmass, its anticipated, adjacent luxury tower is nearing debut. With 48 two- and three-bedroom residences, and two four-bedroom penthouses, owners get the benefits of a mid-size home (1,189 to 2,386 square feet) with the amenities of a full-service hotel. ETA: Mid-2024
Electric Pass Lodge
As its name implies, the six-story, 53-unit residential building is powered 100% by renewable electricity. Buyers had to put down a $1,000 deposit to get in line to buy a two- or three-bedroom residence starting at $1.4 million. The reservation system worked, and they’re sold out. ETA: Late spring 2023