The arrival of Andy Warhol: Lifetimes at the Aspen Art Museum is nothing short of a coup.
This winter, the Aspen Art Museum has the distinction of being the only U.S. venue for Andy Warhol: Lifetimes, a major international retrospective of the artist’s work that has taken over almost the entire museum through the end of March. Warhol’s history with Aspen runs deep—in the mid ’60s he presented at the Aspen Institute and returned in the years thereafter to ski and party at Andre’s, the legendary, now-defunct club—making this the perfect place to show this expansive exhibit.
Organized thematically and featuring more than 200 of Warhol’s pieces, the show highlights the breadth of work the artist produced over the course of his career. Dennis Scholl, art collector, part-time Aspenite and President and CEO of Miami’s Oolite Arts, spoke with the co-curator of the exhibition, Gregor Muir—Director of Collection, International Art at the U.K.’s Tate—to find out how Aspen became the lucky host of such a coveted and special show.
Dennis Scholl: How is Andy Warhol: Lifetimes different than the many Warhol exhibitions that have preceded it?
Gregor Muir: We honed in on three lenses with which to select works for the exhibition. The first of those lenses being the immigrant story—that of his family, who journeyed from what is now Slovakia to America to find work. Then there was Warhol’s queer perspective, which is constantly reflected in his life and work and yet historically played down. Queer became something of a battleground for Warhol, especially in his relationship with the art world and the key players of the 1950s, who seemed keen to shut him out. And finally, there’s his ongoing fascination with death and religion, which Warhol absorbs directly through his family, through the loss of his father early in life and his mother’s faith as a devout follower of the Byzantine Catholic Church.
DS: So when a viewer walks in, what are they going to feel?
GM: [Aspen Art Museum Director Nicola Lees] has evolved her own interpretation of the exhibit. Silver Clouds plays a significant role in the opening part of the show, which I was really pleased to hear. Silver Clouds is among Warhol’s most important artworks, produced at a time when Warhol was seeking to work his way out of Pop and the confines of painting and sculpture. Silver Clouds was originally produced in collaboration with Billy Klüver, an electrical engineer who went on to set up [the nonprofit] Experiments in Art and Technology (EAT). Warhol’s original brief had been to invent a “floating light.”
DS: This led to so many other bodies of work.
GM: It’s worth remembering that most of the famous works of Warhol’s Pop period were made just over three or four years; the majority fall within 1962 to 1965. By the mid ’60s, Warhol wanted to immerse himself in more progressive and experimental practices, such as his screen tests, underground films, light shows, early discos, sound recordings, music and—the greatest endeavor of all—the Silver Factory.
DS: How did the Aspen Art Museum get this show, which is coveted by so many institutions in America?
GM: We actually called Aspen. I’ve known Nicola for some time. We were thinking of the perfect final venue, and I said, “Why don’t we call Nicola as she has just joined the Aspen Art Museum?’” I was very aware that
Warhol loved Aspen—for the money and the mountain air.
DS: The contemporary reverberations [of this exhibit] are very significant.
GM: Many significant things have happened since this exhibition first opened at Tate Modern in early 2020. In London, we were able to show Warhol’s 1963 Pink Race Riot painting, which uses as its source Charles Moore’s photographs of Civil Rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Alabama, that appeared in Life magazine. This work became a constant reminder of the turbulence of Trump’s America and the BLM movement. During the earliest moments of the COVID-19 pandemic, images of supermarket shelves filled with soup cans and Coke bottles looked strangely out of place when all the supermarket shelves in the vicinity had been emptied as people started to hoard food. And then there’s that fantastic portrait of Marsha P. Johnson—who became a shining light for the Black Trans Lives Matters movement—which is part of Warhol’s “Ladies and Gentlemen” series. Perhaps some of the emotions around these works were exacerbated by our positioning of Warhol in a more humanistic setting.
DS: Which works should a visitor focus on to embrace each of the elements in the show?
GM: For the queer readings in the work, maybe look at Warhol’s early film Sleep, which features his friend and lover John Giorno sleeping in the nude. For the immigrant story, there’s the painting Statue of Liberty, one of his late works. Looking at this image—taken from a biscuit tin—he undoubtedly reflected on his family having arrived in America through Ellis Island. This is yet another reminder of how Warhol wasn’t simply someone who recorded America or American life, but someone who had grown up having to translate America to his family. On the idea of death and religion, for me, it’s the Jackie Onassis paintings. There are some images where she appears smiling and happy, yet there’s this strange thing with those Jackie paintings—they have a melancholy about them. And if you go to Warhol for melancholy, you absolutely find it. His work is almost always tied to some deeper meaning, which often transpires as a very personal reflection on mortality.
Andy Warhol: Lifetimes is on display at Aspen Art Museum through March 27, 2022. Admission is free.