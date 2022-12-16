The valley’s newest debuts come with some familiar faces.
With several locations in New York, Sant Ambroeus plans to open an Aspen coffee-shop outpost this spring, bringing an Italian-style cafe to Hyman Avenue. In addition to caffeinated creations, Sant Ambroeus Coffee Shop will offer pastries and paninis. The company has also announced a second location: a full-scale restaurant based on similar concepts already operating in New York, Palm Beach and the Hamptons. Of course Aspen was next. 520 E. Hyman Ave., santambroeus.com
Tiffany Pineda-Scarlett is the farmer and Joey Scarlett is the chef. Now, the husband-and-wife team known as The Farmer & the Chef has taken over the Rooftop Cafe at the Aspen Art Museum. As the name implies, the pair is committed to local food when possible, and the small, curated menu features dishes such as Highwater Farm ginger butternut squash soup with a house chili crunch. Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 637 E. Hyman Ave., aspenartmuseum.org
Mawa McQueen does it again, this time in the form of a Mexican-inspired restaurant in Snowmass’ Base Village. Mawita will feature Mexican food with an African twist, a fit she sees as natural since there are so many common ingredients—yucca, beans, rice and corn—between the North American country she loves to visit and the continent she once called home. Three kinds of guacamole and a trio of moles are just some of the items served out of the space that was formerly Mix6. James Beard Award-nominee McQueen also runs the Crepe Shack, in Base Village, and Mawa’s Kitchen, at the Airport Business Center. The newest addition expands her global taste offerings and her local empire. Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Base Village, mawaskitchen.com
Blink and you might miss a restaurant closing, and in case you did, here’s what’s shuttered since our last print. Chef Martin Oswald said goodbye to the valley after nearly 30 years, closing Pyramid Bistro and Mix6, because he wanted to return to Austria to spend more time with family. The pop-up Aspen Pie Shop that lasted two years longer than expected closed in October, and town no longer has an $8 pizza and beer deal. Carbondale’s Batch announced its closing this fall as well, citing, among other reasons, a labor shortage and rising costs.