Basalt nonprofit To Return continues giving back to Kilimanjaro climbing community.
Twenty years ago, alpine guide Lindsay Halsey first climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. She would go on to reach its summit eight more times, but it was that first trip that indelibly linked her to Afrcia’s tallest mountain, and more specifically, the people whose life revolves around it.
After the trip, she was asked by one of the clients she guided up about a way to give back to the porters and people who support expeditions. (It takes on average three porters for one recreational climber to reach the 19,341-foot peak.) From that, To Return was formed.
“Our primary mission is to provide for the families of porters,” says Halsey. “We really, over the last 10 years, have focused on children’s education.”
To Return directly provides scholarships for 20 students in Tanzania. The funding comes from about 100 donors primarily based in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Originally, To Return brought gently used outdoor gear from the Rocky Mountains to the Kilimanjaro, at one point transporting some 500 pounds of product—some of it donated by Aspen Skiing Co.—to Africa, where the weather can vary and porters are sometimes underdressed for climbs. But as the needs changed, To Return evolved to give the residents something more sustainable in the form of scholarships.
“As students get older, they get a little more expensive in their education,” she says. “One of the original students is getting ready to get get her Masters, and several of the first cohort are getting ready to launch out on their own.”
Halsey says that most of the time, the students’ own parents did not go beyond a seventh grade education. This financial support has changed lives, she adds.
“Some donors want to see small and direct organizations in contrast to some of the work larger organizations are doing,” says Halsey. “We are very personalized.”
She is in constant contact with students, who often message her through WhatsApp with updates on their progress. The program also has a local director of operations in Tanzania, who is a guide on Kilimanjaro and oversees the students.
To Return is a small nonprofit, and a side project for Halsey, who is a full-time SEO marketing professional. And even though her trips to Africa have subsided, the organization remains strong. “This is a way to give back to a community that gives to me,” she says.