For artist Radcliffe Bailey, exploring themes of ancestry, race, migration and the intersection of the past and future has always been central to hais work. A direct descendant of slaves and Civil War soldiers who likely fought for the North, the 53-year old sculptor, painter and mixed-media artist was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey, but raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where he remains to this day. “We did the reverse migration,” says Bailey of his parents’ decision to move their family to Atlanta when he was four. “We were the Northerners in the South. But now we are Southerners, truly.” Throughout his career, Bailey—who studied at the Atlanta College of Art and has had his pieces displayed in such revered institutions as New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.—has found himself creating art that is inherently personal, drawing on his life experiences as well as those of his ancestors and Black practices in general. “I’ve always wanted to try to figure out ways to make work where I spoke to those I was close to, as opposed to just the art world,” says Bailey. “I want to make work that communicates with the common person. Museums are kind of complicated because the doors seem open, but they also seem shut.”
Bailey often incorporates found materials and objects from his past into his layered, textural pieces, such as tintypes of his family members, traditional African sculpture, train tracks and Georgia red clay. “Antique shops are my art-supply stores,” he jokes. “Once you walk into a shop, you get a sense of the past because you smell the materials, and I try to allow the materials to speak for themselves.” One of his most famous works, Windward Coast—West Coast Slave Trade, for example, is composed of hundreds of discarded piano keys arranged to resemble the turbulent waters of the Middle Passage.
This winter, Bailey is bringing his talent to Anderson Ranch, where he will serve as a Visiting Artist from January 4 to 22, a stint that includes an open-to-the-public lecture January 6. "I plan on working in bronze," says Bailey of his time at Anderson Ranch, adding that he has recently been experimenting with the material as he prepares to create two large-scale public commissions. The first, The Freedom Cornerstone, is a permanent installation in Greensboro, North Carolina, a city known for its pivotal 1960 lunch-counter sit-ins, and the second is an ambitious open-air amphitheater set within Atlanta's Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, a 135-acre property that sits directly behind Bailey's longtime home and studio, in the neighborhood where he grew up. And although Bailey has visited Aspen before—and has had a piece, Lantern, on view at Anderson Ranch's outdoor-sculpture exhibition for the past year—this is the first time Bailey will spend an extended amount of time here. "Sometimes I have to remove myself from my environment to make work, and I've always enjoyed other experiences outside of my studio," he says. "One of the beautiful things about being an artist is being able to make work anywhere you go."