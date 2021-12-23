Pamper yourself with spa treatments that target your mind and spirit as much as your body.
With Aspen’s extreme altitude, freezing temps and endless outdoor activities, locals and visitors have long taken to professionals to soothe sore muscles, salve dry skin and boost oxygen levels. But in the last few years, wellness has taken on a whole new meaning. We’re looking after our mental health as much as our physical, dedicating time to balancing our mindfulness, chakras and overall well-being. Spas in the Valley are taking note, enhancing their menus to offer a holistic, total-body approach to self-care. From CBD-infused massages and ancient Chinese-medicine treatments to transformative spiritual experiences, there are more ways than ever to heal and glow from the inside out. What better place to do so than in Aspen with its natural beauty and high-mountain energy? Ahead, eight spa treatments designed to help you look and feel your best this winter.
IF YOU WANT A GLOW, NOT A GOGGLE TAN
Whether it’s a bluebird day or blustery whiteout, it’s impossible to come off the mountain without looking windburned and ruddy. Known for their integrated holistic and medical spa treatments, WestEnd MedSpa comes to the rescue with its Fire & Ice Facial, a 60-minute intensive clinical treatment that combines multiple techniques to resurface the skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and encourage cellular renewal. An in-depth cleansing ritual and exfoliating Dermaplane treatment (removing the top layer of dead skin with a thin blade) is followed by a rejuvenating mask, red-light therapy and oxygen infusion to calm redness and boost skin’s glow. For those with a short self-care window, acupuncture, a cupping session, or a B12 booster shot (which helps with altitude acclimation), can be done simultaneously with the facial. 60-Minute Fire & Ice Facial, $225, WestEnd MedSpa, 220 W. Main St., Suite 202, westendmedspa.com.
IF YOU'RE IN NEED OF A DETOX
When husband and wife Deva and Eaden Shantay opened Carbondale’s True Nature Healing Arts in 2007, they were far ahead of the wellness curve, offering a range of therapeutic and internal body work to address both physical and mental well-being. True Nature’s majestic grounds—set at the base of the 12,966-foot Mount Sopris—feature an energy-healing sanctuary with a peace garden, an organic café, a meditation labyrinth, Japanese soaking baths, and a reflexology pathway of stones and geodes designed to increase energy flow and flush out toxins. New this season, the spa has expanded its Eastern-treatment menu to incorporate acupuncture and fire-cupping (heated glass cups that create a “muscle vacuum” to pull out toxins) into its myofascial release treatment (trigger-point therapy for tissue pain) and shiatsu massages. The intention is to enhance immune-system support, release excess tension, and promote a clear and energized mental state for the colder months. 30-Minute Acupuncture or Fire-Cupping Add-On, $90 each, True Nature Healing Arts, 100 N. 3rd St., Carbondale, truenaturehealingarts.com.
IF YOU’VE GOT 99 PROBLEMS
Feeling anxious? Can’t sleep? Experiencing leg cramps from big days in the powder? Head to The Spa at Hotel Jerome for the Auberge Signature Custom Massage in which the body is scanned using a gentle, hands-on technique to assess internal and chronic ailments. Drawing from ancient Chinese medicine, several practices are then incorporated into the treatment, including reiki (to unblock chakras), craniosacral therapy (to rebalance the membranes and movement of the central nervous system) and “Tongmai Tiaoshen” abdominal massage (to improve sleep in chronic insomniacs and ease digestive issues). You’ll leave feeling like a Zen superhero. 60-Minute Auberge Signature Custom Massage, $275, The Spa at Hotel Jerome, 330 E. Main St., aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome.
IF YOU'RE OVERTIRED
Inspired by the Native American Ute tribe’s ceremony that mimics a bear waking up from hibernation, The Spa at Viceroy Snowmass offers the full-body Bear Dance Ritual to rejuvenate and wake up dull and dry skin while also catering to the mind and spirit. It begins with a salt-scrub exfoliation and Vichy hydrotherapy (a lie-down shower from several overhead jets) that preps the skin for a hydrating warm shea-butter body wrap and hot-oil scalp treatment. That’s followed by a therapeutic massage with sacred stones to release stress and send the body into a near-hibernation state. The session ends with a ceremonial feather offering to symbolize the release of personal burdens and new beginnings. You’ll leave as refreshed as a bear in the springtime. 120-Minute Bear Dance Ritual, $425, The Spa at Viceroy Snowmass, 130 Wood Rd., Snowmass, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/snowmass.
IF YOU NEED MORE BALANCE
Move over jade roller and gua sha, there’s a new healing tool in town. After an end-of-the-day run down Big Burn, head into the ski-in/ski-out Lupine Spa at the new-this-winter Viewline Resort Snowmass for a therapeutic massage using a Kasana wand. The ancient Indian bronze therapeutic tool naturally balances the body’s chakras and pH levels (thanks to its alkaline properties), helping to reduce inflammation, support the digestive system, reduce puffiness and bring fresh oxygen to the skin. When it’s over, you’ll feel energized, balanced and ready to take on the town. 50-Minute Kansa Full Body Experience, $230, Lupine Spa at Viewline Resort Snowmass, 100 Elbert Lane, Snowmass, viewlineresortsnowmass.com.
IF EVERYTHING HURTS
It doesn’t matter if you’re a novice or earn a 100-day pin each year, the first day of skiing always comes with sore muscles. The CBD Healing Massage at The St. Regis Aspen Resort’s Remède Spa goes deep, using Colorado-sourced, organic CBD lotion to help decrease inflammation, soothe aches and pains, and speed up muscle-recovery time. As a bonus add-on, the Hyperice Hypervolt massager gun uses vibration therapy to knock your knots out. Post massage, head to the spa’s relaxation room to curl up on a chaise for an oxygen session that boosts blood flow, aids in altitude adjustment and improves sleep. By first tracks, you’ll feel brand-new. 60-Minute CBD Healing Massage, $290, Remède Spa at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, 315 E. Dean St., stregisaspen.com.