Wrap up stylishly with these three local designers.
As we wrap up for the cooler seasons, it’s time to tie up loose ends with a fresh take. With new drops, new proportions and, heartwarmingly, all designed and or produced locally, these scarves offer completely fresh elements for your closet inventory.
CocoBaby
Anyone following the trail of the 31-year-old South African illustrator-turned-designer Nicole Clark will know it’s taken less than a year since her Aspen launch of CocoBaby to achieve success. That’s thanks to the amazing support of local stalwarts Kemo Sabe, Wild Blue and Pitkin County Dry Goods, she says. Her hand-drawn black-and-white imagery of leopards and jaguars translates perfectly to 35-by-35-inch Singapore-printed silk squares, and the long, narrow twilly. New this season she’s sending out hip, 25-inch scarf sizes worn neck-tied with imagery of faraway constellations. It’s no wonder that Snowmass Tourism initiated a collab for a press event: a beautiful Silver Queen Gondy-themed illustration with an initial drop of just 30 is now available in an homage to the place she feels has supported her dreams. cocobaby.love
Hangai Mountain Textiles
New cozy knits from Betina and Bill Infante’s Basalt-based Hangai Mountain Textiles have things covered pretty well. Sustainably supporting three Mongolian herder families in the country’s heartland, their latest and greatest conceptions are arrivals of the softest, rarest, unbleached, undyed yak down-knitted into wraps—stunning additions to their luxury expansion. The knits are hypoallergenic, made from hand-combed natural fibers. Must-haves include the diamond lattice-style or the fisherman’s knit, both of which can be worn as a body scarf, wrap or travel blanket. The cozy couture recently caught the eye of famed designers Jeremiah Brent and hubby Nate Berkus for a select buy in a new Los Angeles-based concept store. It’s a natural next step for the now 5-year-old company, which also collaborated on bold cashmere throws produced for Jamie Tisch’s Pitkin Projects. Check Chequers in town to feel the softness and the love. hangaimountaintextiles.com
Isa Catto
Scarf aficionados should not skip the new release from famed local Woody Creek watercolorist Isa Catto. These are wearable art pieces. Each has retained the integrity of paint-brush strokes, and make for cool-weather style—one features a color palette of Galapagos-inspired purples and organic rock, remembered lovingly from notes taken during a trip in her sketchpad. Fashioned into the lightest of luxury organic cotton 37-inch squares, they’re a departure from her 27-by-31-inch wearables. The limited pieces are produced ethically in India on a transparent fabric and hemmed by hand. Don’t forget the totes, cards and printables as well. They’re available at The Art Base or Isa Catto Studio. isacatto.com