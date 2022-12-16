It’s not just about warmth—what you put on your head is a personal statement.
In Aspen, form often follows fashion rather than function. We’ve got an art museum with a basket weave facade, boots with fur on the outside and leather pants and stiletto heels in the dead of winter. Headwear is no exception, as people cover their domes not just as protection from the elements but as a personal statement. Their hair might be dry and ears are potentially warm, but they are also signaling something because what’s on your head says as much about you as what’s in it.
Cowboy Hats
We get it, you’ve seen “Yellowstone.” Kevin Costner’s latest hit has sent more men west than Horace Greeley and put more cowboy hats on heads than any other entertainment vehicle ever—Nashville and the National Finals Rodeo included. They’re not all the traditional cattleman style these days, with a trio of creases atop the crown and a curved brim, which makes sense since most wearers are more likely dancing at Belly Up than dancing with wolves. (Ed. note: Please remove your hats at Belly Up.) A variety of brim and crown styles proliferate, as do the accessories that personalize each hat, from bands and brands to matchsticks and feathers.
Ushanka
Ushankas are canceled. The traditional Russian fur cap with voluminous ear flaps that can be tied below the chin or on top of the head was once popular in an ironic nod to the good guys in “Spies Like Us” and the bad guys in “Red Dawn.” Now we say nyet to all that. Thanks a lot Putin.
Trapper Hat
The trapper hat, essentially the North American version of the Ushanka, is still acceptable. Typically constructed with a leather, nylon or flannel exterior and worn with the flaps down, these hats are an homage to our enterprising cold weather forebears whose first thought after ensnaring adorable, fluffy animals was, “Yer cute, I’m gonna wear you on my head!” The hat that Cousin Eddie made famous in “Christmas Vacation” is seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to the #vanlifers that moved into RVs during the pandemic and are looking to park their rigs on a relative’s lawn for the holidays.
Beanie
Beanies are back baby! Not that they really went that far, they just a brief jaunt to California where they got loose and slouchy in the heat. They are tightening up this winter, bringing respectability back to knitwear. Expect bold hues and a pom pom or two in homage to members of Steve Zisso’s crew.
Helmet
Decades ago, you could attempt to jump your BMX bike over a moving car from a launch ramp in nothing but a bathing suit and not hear a word about it. Nowadays you can’t take out the trash without a helmet. “Ski Fast, Take Chances, Wear a Helmet” is a little less gnar than the original, but you know what is truly gnarly? Traumatic brain injuries. Plus, helmet head is a lot like bed head, so if you are scoping out a potential sleepover partner consider it some helpful foreshadowing. Note that unless your call sign is Maverick and you flew to Aspen on a Boeing F/A 18F Super Hornet, avoid the helmets with the retractable facemasks.
Trucker hats and ball caps
Like most iconic works of art, Dexter Rutecki’s orange Brighton Maintenance cap from “Aspen Extreme” resides in a private collection in Aspen. But fear not, you too can use your forehead to promote a former job, a far flung locale or a friend’s 40th birthday party. For the love of all things holy, avoid the high crowned, foam front, bedazzled truckers. It may feel edgy and youthful, but they look like the Pope hiking Smuggler.