What you do for fun might say a lot about you.
"Aspen casual” is a common refrain in our mountain town, but just below the calm surface, competitive streaks run deep, like the veins of silver threaded below our streets. In the winter, most of the cutthroat competition is focused on the ski hill, as athletes amass ski days, tally vertical feet, time bowl laps and complete an assortment of grueling and unnecessary races in frigid conditions. Battlegrounds for bragging rights are more diverse in the summer, with elite cold-weather athletes spreading their talents, and VO2 maxes, across an array of pursuits. Whether you are swinging a bat, a 9-iron, or a leg over a crossbar, your chosen competition says a lot about you and your particular brand of crazy.
TOWN RACE SERIES
Aspen’s Cycling Club’s Town Race Series, a summer staple since 1988, is notoriously stacked with cyclists looking to stretch their legs and lung capacities to the limit each week. The series is interesting in that it showcases the variety of race styles and terrains available in our backyard, cycling through road races, gravel grinds, time trials and mountain bike circuits. The field is always pretty ferocious, but every once in a while a ringer shows up and drops everyone, as local Olympian Simi Hamilton did last year after his retirement from the international cross-country skiing circuit.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Ever since Mav and Goose spiked Iceman and Slider in the world’s most famous volleyball scene, generations of well-oiled young men have tried to recreate the bromance at Aspen’s Koch Lumber Park. Each summer the sand courts nestled in the southwest corner of town become a de facto beach for our landlocked town, and volleyball—regardless the level of play—is the perfect excuse for ski bums and bunnies to take off their shirts and prove that their abs are actually ripped beneath all that long underwear.
REC LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Local orthopedists love the Aspen Recreation Center’s softball league. Not because they personally want to relive their glory days on the diamond by swinging as hard as possible at an oversized ball, slowly pitched, but because those that do fill their clinics with an assortment of musculoskeletal ailments into the fall. There are three levels of play with varying degrees of seriousness and smack talk in Aspen softball. Coed Rec B is the mellowest of the bunch, composed mostly of happy hippies donning cute outfits and sharing beers and high fives around the bases. Coed Rec A also mixes the sexes, but its dangerous cocktail of former D1 athletes, Crossfitters and hot babes often leads to foul language and fisticuffs. The fact that the rec softball section is the most well organized and best functioning page of the city of Aspen website is a testament to the seriousness of the competition.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
The U.S. Tennis Association ladies’ league features teams from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond, and the sets are especially tense when Vail comes to town. It all starts at love, obviously, and everyone is friends again once the post-match hummus and chardonnay are served, but it's battle time on the court in between for these baseline broads. Ages and levels may vary, but sass and swinging skirts are requisites for participation.
PICKLEBALL
Dinking in the kitchen has taken on a whole new meaning during pickleball’s meteoric rise to popularity over the last five years. Essentially large-format Ping Pong, pickleball requires quick reflexes and not much running, making it a perfect social sport. It’s relatively easy to learn and welcomes players of all ages to compete against one another, meaning you're likely to find a lithe grandma lining up across the net from Alex Ferreira—another local Olympian who has hinted that his post-halfpipe career might include some pro pickle. Aspen pickleball enthusiasts have been leading the charge locally, hosting indoor play at the high school, helping to convert tennis courts for pickleball play and planning a pickleball festival this summer.
MEN’S LEAGUE GOLF
There is no room for Freak Power on the fairways of the Aspen Golf Course. There are rules, man, and they are strictly enforced. Especially on Thursdays when Men’s Club members swarm the sandtraps looking to soar to victory in one of three tournament flights. Unlike the casual cocktail rounds taking place most other days at our muni, Men’s Club requires players to keep a real score. That means putting out every hole and leaving the foot wedge in the bag. Consequences are real for infractions; last year a 30-year veteran of the league was removed by his own group for improving a lie.
RUNNING
Feeling good about your saunter up Smuggler this morning? Take it easy, big fella. The dad in the car next to you at the school drop-off has snapped a selfie on all seven summits, maybe before breakfast. This is a common occurrence in Aspen when you are likely adjacent to a world-class athlete at any moment, despite their style of dress or level of inebriation. Advances in sneaker technology have propelled endurance athletes to new heights, allowing runners to go farther, faster. Ted Mahon is finding new and unusual (painful) ways to conquer Colorado’s 14ers, recently running 14 of the 14,000-foot peaks in two days.