The trifecta of crispy tortilla chips, melty cheese and toppings galore means that nachos (plus beer!) make the ultimate après-ski snack.
There are nachos and then there are nachos—the crispy supreme and gooey ideal of awesomeness. Before it closed in 2006, Iguana’s Bar & Grill at the base of Highlands had the unrivaled version of the end-of-the-day crowd-pleaser (toppings and three cheeses on every single chip!). We’ve been on the hunt to crown a new king ever since. Read on for our findings.
Venga Venga
Ski boots are practically a must on Venga Venga’s patio in Snowmass where the après crowd hangs by the firepits and orders nachos. Piled high with cheese, guac, crema fresca, pico and a dreamy black-bean purée, the salty, indulgent snack provides sustenance while taking in the carnage on Fanny Hill. 105 Daly Lane, Snowmass, eatvengavenga.com.
Home Team BBQ
Already known for its top-notch barbecue and its base-of-Buttermilk picnic tables, Home Team also strikes a home run with its BBQ nachos. Smoked corn and pickled carrot-jalapeño salsa kick the app up a notch—even more so when you add chopped brisket. 38750 CO-82, hometeambbq.com.
Slow Groovin' BBQ
Chances are you’re already a fan of Slow Groovin’s brisket and its dreamy mac and cheese. But we can assure you it’s worth straying from your usual to order the towering platter of Hillbilly Nachos at this Snowmass staple. The haystack of goodness has the usuals pumped up with barbecue sauce and ranch. 67 Elbert Lane, Snowmass, slowgroovinsnowmass.com.
Woody Creek Tavern
No nacho roundup would be complete without the Woody Creek Tavern’s legendary pile of crunchy, gooey bliss. Like most of the newly revamped menu, this app got a face-lift too, this time with salsa verde and the option to add slightly smoky cochinita pibil (do it!). 2858 Upper River Rd., Woody Creek, woodycreektavern.com.
Mi Chola
Fans of old-school ground-beef crispy tacos will love Mi Chola’s nachos—a tangle of chips, cheeses, pico, refried beans and guac. Or swap out the beef for spicy chorizo. Either way, a pitcher of margs is a must. 411 E. Main St., aspenchola.com.
Su Casa
There is a time and place for the classics—and Su Casa nails the traditional combo. Here, chips are piled with melty cheese, refritos, jalapeños and pico, plus the elevated punch of vinegary pickled onions. Add carne asada, and you’ve got dinner. 315 E. Hyman Ave., #211, sucasaaspen.com.