Editor:
A previous column written Feb. 13 by Mr. Mick Ireland described how AI and “bots” are writing articles and doing work in the place of humans.
I responded and submitted a letter to the editor but it was not printed. After his column of Feb. 20,slamming respected locals for doing good works, I can’t help but try again.
Mr. Editor, with the negative statements made by Mr. Ireland about all of the aspects of, and the citizens in our wonderful town, maybe it’s time to replace Mr. Ireland with a “bot” and remove his photo with the smirk on his face and replace it with a picture of a computer chip!
No amount of cash he could ever donate to our community would ever buy him any character or respect. If slinging mud at people who do good works in Aspen is all he has, it’s time for someone (or something) to replace his opinion piece.
Peter Fornell
Aspen