Prosecutors dropped 10 of 17 charges against prominent midvalley chiropractor Dr. Dave Jensen on Wednesday while a defense attorney contended the entire case should be tossed because of a former Basalt cop’s alleged actions during the investigation.
Jensen initially faced 21 felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he acted as a complicitor for a massage therapist in his office who allegedly sexually assaulted and had inappropriate sexual contact with female clients. Jensen was charged Aug. 18 through a grand jury indictment, a relatively rare process that meant his attorney didn’t have a chance to challenge evidence in a preliminary hearing. Jensen pleaded not guilty to all charges on Sept. 6.
Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman reviewed the indictment during the fall and ruled there was no probable cause for four of the 21 charges against Jensen. Wednesday’s hearing was set months ago to sort through what evidence would be allowed and what would be prohibited during a nine-day trial scheduled to start on Feb. 21.
Instead, the hearing was dominated by the Fifth Judicial District Attorney Office's surprise request to dismiss all counts against Jensen and then file a new case with just seven counts remaining. Deputy District Attorney Johnny Lombardi told Dunkelman the DA’s office wasn’t certain it could prove beyond a reasonable doubt 10 of the charges facing Jensen.
“The new case would allow the defendant the right to a preliminary hearing,” the DA’s office said in a motion to dismiss. “Further, the People have an ethical obligation to not proceed on any charges where the evidence would be insufficient for a jury to convict a defendant.”
The change in direction followed explosive allegations by defense attorney Kate Stimson that former Basalt officer Thomas Wright allegedly provided “false statements” to a grand jury in a hearing that led to Jensen’s indictment.
“What I do think perhaps they see more clearly through the issues that have come up in this case is that they have this detective Wright who made a series of false statements under oath to a grand jury,” Stimson said. “So they have these problems with their case that are coming to light.”
Lombardi acknowledged that the defense has presented prosecutors with allegations against Wright, “which we take seriously.”
“We do need additional time to investigate what has been raised to us,” he said.
Wright left the Basalt Police Department earlier this year and now is a deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
Neither the substance of Wright’s testimony in the closed grand jury hearing nor his investigative tactics were discussed in detail on Wednesday because it was beyond the scope of the hearing. Dunkelman said he was “struggling” with the concept of dismissing the case altogether only to have the DA’s office file a new case with seven felony and misdemeanor charges and starting the process over.
“Right now I’m not granting the motion to dismiss,” he said.
Refiling the case could have theoretically ended up with it being assigned to a different judge. He said the strong allegations made by Stimson need to be addressed by him.
“If there’s been misstatements in the grand jury — and again, I’m not making that finding — but if there’s misstatements in the grand jury, I think that’s addressed by this court,” Dunkelman said. “I don’t think we start over. That’s a big deal if we have misstatements in a grand jury testimony.”
Instead of allowing the entire case to be dismissed and partially refiled, Dunkelman allowed Lombardi to dismiss 10 counts against Jensen and keep the seven remaining counts in the existing case.
Stimson said she will file a motion within one week to dismiss the remaining seven counts. The DA’s office will have two weeks to respond. Dunkelman set a hearing for Feb. 3. That hearing will focus on the investigation and Wright’s statements to the grand jury.
The case started on Thanksgiving weekend 2021 when Nathaniel Gordon, a massage therapist at Jensen’s WIN Health Institute in the Willits area of Basalt, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a client while treating her at the facility. Eventually, Gordon faced 21 counts and authorities claimed there were at least 10 alleged victims. His case is winding through the criminal justice process.
Jensen was arrested 10 months after the investigation started. He initially faced the same counts as Gordon, but as a complicitor. Lombardi claimed at a previous hearing that Jensen sent attractive women to Gordon for treatment and that Jensen failed to act when some women made claims about Gordon’s actions. There are no allegations that Jensen was involved in physical activity.
Stimson said at Wednesday’s hearing that the allegations have been detrimental to Jensen’s reputation and his business.
“This case has absolutely destroyed this man’s life and his family, who is present in the court, and many of his employees and people in the community,” Stimson said.