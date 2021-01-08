In a rare move, the Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the two agencies spearheading the investigation into the criminal activity that led to about 3,500 Black Hills Energy customers losing heat and hot water in December are offering a $10,000 award for information that produces an arrest and conviction.
“[It’s] certainly not a normal practice whatsoever; however, of course, this is a pretty extraordinary situation. Therefore, we’re using some extraordinary means, too,” APD Assistant Chief Bill Linn said Thursday.
On Dec. 26 around 8:30 p.m., Black Hills Energy was notified of low gas pressure at a location in Aspen and began investigating the cause. About an hour later, police responded to a resident’s concerns about “unnatural sounds at a gas pump station” and determined tampering occurred at that site.
“Subsequently, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office identified two additional locations of similar activity in the county,” a city of Aspen press release noted, bringing the total number of locations to three — enough to ensure a disruption in service, one industry expert confirmed to the Aspen Daily News.
“Investigators recovered physical evidence from all three scenes, including graffiti scrawled on the pipeline equipment referencing ‘Earth First!’ Investigators continue to work with the community, local, state and federal partners, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, to find those responsible for this criminal activity,” the release continues.
Linn assured Thursday that the investigation is “going well.”
“We have lots and lots of things to do,” he said. “But if we had an arrest already, we wouldn’t be putting out a request for information.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact, even anonymously, APD at 970-920-5400 or email PCSO at tips@pitkinsheriff.com.