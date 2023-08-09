At a projected cost of $16.6 million, construction of a bike path on the uphill lane of Maroon Creek Road proved too rich for the blood of Pitkin County commissioners.
They decided at a work session Tuesday they cannot siphon the funds for the bike lane out of their road and bridge budget. County Public Works Director Brian Pettet said the county cannot maintain its existing network of roads and bridges so it shouldn’t be adding more responsibilities.
However, the staff and board decided the best approach may be applying for federal grants for the bike lane and building it in phases if funds become available.
Not all commissioners were convinced the bike lane is necessary.
“It’s not just the money, though,” said Commissioner Francie Jacober. “I’m concerned about the environmental impacts.”
She wants to pursue alternatives such as getting a deputy to write occasional tickets to cyclists violating rules of the road.
The commissioners allocated $50,000 last year to study the feasibility of a 4-foot-wide bike lane in the uphill lane only. The study was spurred by increasing reports of cyclists, usually e-bikers, riding in packs and stopping in places with low visibility for motorists.
County consultant SGM placed a rough estimate of $16.6 million for an 8-mile trail from Aspen Highlands parking lot to the Maroon Lake parking lot. Some sections would require more intricate engineering features which would drastically jack up the cost, said County Engineer Andrew Knapp.
But county staff members and the commissioners questioned if the bike lane would actually make conditions safer on Maroon Creek Road.
“This won’t solve all the problems,” Knapp said. “You’re still going to have pack riding.”
In addition, there will still be cyclists climbing at different speeds so there will be cases where some riders will pull off the bike lane into the road to get around slower riders.
“Right now drivers are cautious because there are cyclists everywhere,” he said.
Commissioner Steve Child concurred. In addition, he said, some e-bikers who are less accustomed to riding and rules of the road may swerve into the traffic lane as they negotiate the grade.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury questioned if some riders would just ignore the bike lane and remain on the road.
“I don’t think this will apply to road cyclists,” she said. “They will ignore it completely.”
Commissioner Greg Poschman, an avid cyclist, voiced the most support for the bike lane. The reality is riding to Maroon Lake is a dream for many people on vacation and the only way for the majority of them to tackle the ride is via an e-bike where a small electric motor provides a pedal assist.
“They’re here to stay,” he said of e-bikes. “They’re not going anywhere. It doesn’t surprise me at all that this is where we see conflict emerging.”
He added that e-bikers aren’t the only cyclists creating issues on county roads. “We complain about the e-bikes but road cyclists with a lot of experience and expensive Lycra do stupid things, too,” Poschman said.
He said he believes a 4-foot-wide bike lane would increase safety overall, but he acknowledged that it will be hard to build at $16.6 million.
“It’s hard to swallow a big price tag like that," Poschman said, noting that the price will just continue to rise. “I can’t help but think this is the kind of thing we have to plan for.”
Poschman lobbied for a phased approach. Knapp said one alternative would be to pursue a bike lane from Aspen Highlands to the U.S. Forest Service welcome center a few miles up the road. That stretch is a priority for the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, which runs the shuttle buses to Maroon Lake. The stretch includes lots of blind curves that make it difficult to see cyclists in advance.
Child said if he were willing to pursue any bike lane, it would be that lower stretch. Commissioners gave a somewhat unenthusiastic nod to staff to pursue a federal grant for 2024 for the first phase of the bike lane.