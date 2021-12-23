An 18-year-old woman was arrested at her Aspen residence on Wednesday afternoon, about five hours after the Aspen Police Department put out a call to the community seeking help in identifying the driver who allegedly fled the scene of a serious hit-and-run incident Tuesday night.
Spencer Diamond was booked at the Pitkin County Jail on Wednesday, though her name did not appear as a current inmate on the facility’s website. She was charged with failure to remain at the scene after an accident involving serious bodily injury, a class 4 felony, as well as failure to notify police of an accident, a class 2 traffic misdemeanor, and careless driving causing bodily injury, a class 1 traffic misdemeanor.
“On Dec. 21, 2021, at 11:52 p.m., a witness called 911 to report that a man was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle leaving the scene. The incident took place as the pedestrian was crossing the road in front of the Aspen Police Department,” an APD news release issued at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday said.
“The witness reported that an SUV, possibly a green ‘Land Rover-type’ vehicle, struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection at Main and Hunter streets,” the release continued. “The driver was described as a blonde and female. The driver stopped the SUV, appeared to look at the victim of the crash, then drove west on Main Street and turned north onto Mill Street.”
The victim, a 58-year-old Basalt resident, suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, near Denver.
By 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aspen police announced that Diamond had been arrested and charged.
“We’re thankful to our community for their support in the investigation,” APD investigations Sgt. Rick Magnuson said in a statement. “The tips and footage that were submitted, in addition to the support we received from our partners at the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and [Roaring Fork Transportation Authority] aided in the swift apprehension of the suspect.”
Ultimately, it was APD’s own security footage that proved most useful in leading to an arrest, according to Jami McMannes, city of Aspen communications manager.
“A lot of folks did come forward with tips from the community, which was wonderful and very much appreciated. The footage that … really helped with the case was actually from the APD, from their surveillance footage,” McMannes said. “That was probably the most telling.”
While it wasn’t clear Wednesday evening if the victim’s family also was at the Lakewood hospital, relatives had been notified and made aware of the situation.
“Our hearts go out to the victim and his family,” Magnuson said. “If anyone is involved in an accident, it is their legal responsibility to stop, render aid, exchange contact information, and call the police. We were fortunate that there was a witness who reported the incident so quickly.”
State law mandates that “the driver of any vehicle directly involved in an accident resulting in injury to, serious bodily injury to, or death of any person shall immediately stop such vehicle at the scene of such accident or as close to the scene as possible or shall immediately return to the scene of the accident.”
Failure to do so, if the incident results in serious bodily injury, is a class 4 felony. If someone dies because of an incident and the driver fails to remain on the scene and fulfill their legal responsibilities, they become potentially guilty of a class 3 felony.
Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham confirmed Wednesday that Diamond failed to appear in court in October pertaining to a misdemeanor traffic case, in which she was facing a careless driving causing injury charge.