Basalt has scored more than $1 million in grants to jumpstart two major projects this spring — an overhaul of Midland Avenue and installation of small solar farms scattered about town.
The town government received a $500,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation to help fund its Midland Avenue Streetscape project. The grant came from CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets program.
The town also secured a $574,842 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ Energy-Mineral Impact Assistance fund. That will pay for a major portion of a project to install solar arrays in five sites in and near Basalt.
The Midland Streetscape overhaul was the highlighted project on the town’s wish list when it sought and received voter approval to issue bonds in November 2021. The wish list was called Basalt Forward 2030. It includes updating the appearance of Midland Avenue and making it more pedestrian and cyclist friendly, pursuing “green projects” such as solar power, and pursuing affordable housing.
The solar projects will be installed throughout 2023, according to Basalt Town Engineer Catherine Christoff. The initial intent was to build one large solar array, but the plan was changed when a consultant scoped out the opportunities.
“It made more sense to do a number of sites around town,” Christoff said.
The largest project, 150 kilowatts, will be installed on land on the western side of Basalt High School. A much smaller array of 15 kilowatts will be built near the concession stand by the football field.
The town will install a 50-kilowatt project on the roof of Basalt Elementary School and a 25-kilowatt array on the school district’s bus barn off of J.W. Drive in El Jebel.
The fifth part of the solar project will be installed at the town’s new public work’s facility, another 25-kilowatt installation.
The total cost for the solar panels and their installation is estimated at $1.1 million. The goal is to start installation in early spring and finish by the end of 2023 — but that will depend on supply and shipping, Christoff said. Holy Cross Energy is assisting in the project to tie the solar farms into its grid.
Once all arrays are producing, it will save an estimated $33,000 annually in energy costs, according to Christoff. The savings will be split between the town government and Roaring Fork School District.
The Midland Avenue Streetscape project is one of Basalt’s biggest civic endeavors ever. The goal is to bring the utilities, function and appearance of the town’s main street into the 21st century.
“This is a project that has high impacts, and that is something the team wants to be very upfront about,” said the latest public outreach from the town’s project team. The work was initially scheduled to stretch over two years, but the team is aiming to condense the work to 18 months.
New utilities will be installed — a somewhat mundane but immensely necessary component of the project, since the infrastructure is getting so old. Sidewalks will be widened, pedestrian crossings will be enhanced, parking and delivery spaces will be tweaked and the look and feel of Midland Avenue will be updated, town officials said. The project cost is nearly $12 million.
Business owners are nervous about impacts to their livelihoods. The town government hired consultant Mitzi Rapkin to keep the public at-large and business operators specifically informed about the project.
“Everybody has been waiting with baited breath for the schedule,” Town Planner Michelle Thibeault told the town council last week.
Information isn’t available yet on when work will be in front of specific businesses, but a general timeline has been established.
“We have spent an amazing amount of time trying to figure out how to work around the busy times of the businesses so that we’re working in the shoulder seasons,” Thibeault said.
The first phase, from March to mid-June, will be updates to Midland Spur, the short stretch in front of town hall and various residences and businesses. The street will be one-way, heading west off of Midland Avenue toward Two Rivers Road. More angled parking will be created along the Spur.
Phase 2, from mid-May into October, will feature work on the south side of Midland Avenue, from Alpine Bank to the intersection with Homestead Drive. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the north side of Midland Avenue, with flaggers controlling directional flow.
Work on the north side of Midland Avenue will be divided in two distinct chunks. Work will focus on the section from the Midland Avenue Mall to Xin Yu Massage from September to December.
Attention will shift to the north side, from Basalt Mountain Inn to the intersection with Homestead Drive, in March to mid-June 2024.
A final phase will be construction of the Midland Avenue roundabout at the intersection of Midland and Homestead from mid-May to September 2024.
Details and updates can be found at a web page the town established at www.letstalk.basalt.net.
Town staffers told the council that everybody in Basalt is going to be affected by the construction project to some degree at some point. It will affect business operators, commuters and traffic heading to Ruedi Reservoir and the Fryingpan Valley.
Once the construction pain is over, Basalt officials are banking on residents and visitors appreciating the gain.
“The result will be a dynamic downtown Basalt,” the latest update said. “The project will deliver modern and reliable infrastructure, safer streets, traffic calming design elements, and increased opportunities for businesses to thrive and for the community to socialize.”