A 20-month-old drowned Wednesday evening after falling into “the fast-moving waters of the canal near the baseball fields in El Jebel,” an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office news release says.
In addition to Eagle County sheriff’s personnel, Basalt Police Department, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Carbondale Fire and Rural Protection District and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue sent emergency responders to the canal. The child was found following an hourlong search effort.
“First responders pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving CPR and transported the child to a local hospital where [the youth was] later pronounced dead,” the release continues.
Officials recognized the tragedy surrounding loss of life.
“We are devastated to inform the community of this tragic incident that led to a child’s death. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends during this difficult time,” the release adds. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this time of grieving.”
Aspen Hope Center, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, Eagle County Health and Human Services, Eagle County Coroner’s Office and many community members also assisted with search efforts and offered support to the child’s family and friends, according to the release.
Fast-moving water is naturally dangerous. Should a similar event occur, regardless of the age of the victim, officials emphasized the importance of immediately calling 911.
“The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wants to urgently remind the community that adults need to watch children closely at all times and especially when playing in and near any type of moving water,” the release emphasizes. “Spring and summer bring warmer temperatures, snowmelt, runoff and high water to our mountain streams, creeks and rivers.
“The dangers of fast-moving water can be fatal for any children or persons playing or recreating near the water.”
Eagle County sheriff’s detectives and the county’s coroner’s office are investigating the incident. Due to the victim’s age, the identity will not be released.