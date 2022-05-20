Local nonprofit Global Warming Mitigation Project recently announced its 2022 Keeling Curve Prize finalists during an Aspen Ideas event in Miami.
The Keeling Curve Prize awards $250,000 annually to projects that display proven carbon uptake, drawdown or sequestration efforts.
“This includes direct funding of vetted organizations, enhancing networking and promotional efforts, identifying ways to unleash funding opportunities for climate solutions, and supporting climate justice,” a news release from the nonprofit says.
The prize is a program of the GWMP, which identifies, activates and accelerates projects and programs worldwide that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon uptake. This year’s 20 Keeling Curve finalists are recognized for innovations such as green nitrogen fertilizer production, seaweed cultivation for cattle feed and electric aircrafts. The 2022 prize attracted nearly 400 applications. Ten of the finalists will be selected at a later date to receive $25,000 each.
The ceremony to announce the finalists was held live in Miami on May 10 as a part of the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference.
“Everyone at the Global Warming Mitigation Project is thrilled with the cohort of this year’s finalists,” GWMP Executive Director Jacque Francis said in a prepared statement. “We truly value the work these incredible climate organizations are doing around the world to mitigate this crisis. Together, we hope to empower these organizations to pave the way to a livable future.”
The Aspen nonprofit also announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services that will bring “incredible value to this group of companies,” the release states.
AWS will be providing finalists with up to $10,000 in credits through AWS Activate, a program that has helped hundreds of thousands of startups grow and scale their businesses. Qualifying finalists can use the credits for scalable, reliable and secure AWS Cloud services such as compute, storage, database, analytics, internet of things and machine learning to help them build world-changing climate solutions.
GWMP also is participating in AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 2.0, a global program designed to catalyze innovation and support innovative startups that are helping to transform the future of energy, the release says.
The 20 Keeling Curve Prize finalists and their missions/projects:
• Build Up Nepal Engineering: empowers rural entrepreneurs and communities to build safe, affordable homes and resilient incomes.
• KOKO Networks: focuses on clean ethanol cooking fuel and cooking products.
• The Ray: builds clean solar energy infrastructure along highways in the United States.
• Nitricity: commercializes a breakthrough technology that produces fertilizer using only air, water and renewable energy.
• The Inga Foundation: works to help communities and farmers change from slash-and-burn agriculture methods to alternative systems that could save farmers from having to clear new areas of rainforest every year.
• Canopy: works to transform unsustainable supply chains, catalyze innovative solutions and keep the world’s vital forests standing.
• Wastezon: envisions a waste-free world by using a mobile application to connect recycling industries with households to transact recyclable solid wastes.
• SubjectToClimate: connects K-12 teachers of all subjects to credible, unbiased and engaging online materials on climate change.
• Grupo Ecologico Sierra Gorda IAP: correlates economic development with biodiversity conservation.
• Kelp Blue Trading: harvests kelp for sustainable agri-foods, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals and textiles.
• Air Company: transforms carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into alcohols that can be used to create everyday products like hand sanitizers and spirits.
• Symbrosia: is working on a breakthrough solution to drastically reduce the methane produced by livestock around the world.
• MEETS Coalition: harvests energy from commercial buildings through new approaches.
• LEAF Coalition: empowers tropical and subtropical countries to move more rapidly to end deforestation.
• BioLite: designs off-grid, personal-scale energy products for cooking, charging and lighting.
• GreenMax Capital Advisors: is comprised of a group of international clean energy investment advisory and management-consulting firms.
•BasiGo Inc: looks to revolutionize the public transportation sector by providing public-transport bus owners with a cost-effective electric alternative to diesel fuel.
• Center for Transportation and the Environment: develops, promotes and implements advanced transportation technologies, vehicles and fuels that reduce environmental pollution and fossil fuel dependency.
• Ampaire Inc: is developing electric aircraft designed to be safer, cleaner, quieter and less costly.
• Enzinc Inc.: is making an advanced rechargeable battery for mobility and stationary uses.