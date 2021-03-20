Most industry leaders are eagerly anticipating being able to come back online and get back to some semblance of business as usual — but not so for the the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market, according to the predictions of Aspen Appraisal Group’s Randy Gold, who told the Aspen Board of Realtors during a virtual meeting Thursday to brace for upwards of a 25% decline in overall real estate sales in 2021.
Real estate professionals saw their biggest year ever, with more than $268 million in sales. Previously, the biggest year seen in Aspen land was in 2018, “when we [had] about $166 million,” Gold said.
But not to fear just yet; by Gold’s measurements, those numbers would still bear reason to celebrate.
“I think we’re going to see fewer transactions — 950 to 1,100 this year — and dollar volume … roughly between 25 to 30% — somewhere between $2.7 and $3 billion,” he said. “While the market is going to be down compared to 2020 potentially, if my projections are correct, it’ll still be the second-biggest year in Aspen-Snowmass real estate history.”
Gold used data collected through Feb. 15 to guide his predictions for the area markets, which saw a boom year among the pandemic and what sociologists have dubbed the “urban exodus” — that is, urban dwellers and especially second homeowners rearranging their lives to make resort towns a primary residence once much of the collective private and public sector worlds turned to virtual platforms.
“Through Feb. 15, we had 67 closing representing about $300 million in sales. The amount of pending volume stands at about $400 million — between closed sales and impending volume, we’re at more than double what we’ve seen in prior years,” Gold said. “We’re roughly $70 million in the first six weeks of the year. This certainly bodes well for 2021, for what we’re going to see. That said, there’s certainly the potential for another major, macro influence to derail that projection.”
That’s exactly what happened in 2020, when Gold acknowledged that, if measured against a traditional grade-school scale, he’d have earned an “F.”
“The reason, of course, is the impact of COVID,” he said.
This year, however, Gold is considerably optimistic — especially by the vaccine rollout, which he sees translating to the market more directly in 2021.
“The forecast for his year, we’re probably not going to be derailed by COVID, as we finally seem to be on positive footing with the vaccine program that is sweeping the program,” he said. “However, there certainly could be another major macro level impact that could negatively influence our market.”
In 2020, Snowmass condominiums saw a big jump: “2020 saw both sales and dollar volume up big, and dollar volume was record setting,” Gold said. “Snowmass condominiums was up about 40%, to $191 million. In 2020, Snowmass saw 24 sales that eclipsed $2 million, including 18 that were over $3 million. We saw the highest sale ever of a Snowmass condominium: $7,895,000.”
Additionally, transferable development rights, or TDR in the real estate industry, also proved attractive to property owners during the COVID-19 pandemic especially, Gold continued.
“A TDR in Pitkin County equates to 2,500 square feet of buildable area,” he explained, adding that the program was started in 1995 and values were generally stable “for years and years,” at between $200,000 and $250,000 for most of that time period.
“In July 2020, TDRS were selling for $230,000. By the end of the year, the most recent closing on TDRs were selling for $360,000,” he said. “And now, there are TDRS under contract for $375,000 to $400,000.”