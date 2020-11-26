This year, rather than the traditional Summit for Life hosted by the Chris Klug Foundation each year, participants will have the opportunity to make their ascents from anywhere in the world, whether by hike or by Stairmaster.
“Taking the stairs instead of the elevator at work [is fine] — as long as the equivalent of the selected mountain’s vertical ascent is reached, the possibilities are endless!” Lauren Forman, Chris Klug Foundation executive director, said in a statement.
Instead of the previous format of one-night celebrations, the 2020 Summit for Life will be virtual and extended throughout 10 days, starting today through Dec. 6. And if Aspen Mountain’s 3,267 vertical feet seem intimidating, this year, the organization is including Buttermilk Mountain’s 1,683 vertical as an acceptable “summit,” as well.
Not that anyone has to stop there, wherever “there” is, Forman noted.
“If 3,267 vertical feet seems like a walk in the park, then they can keep going,” Forman said.
A press release from the Chris Klug Foundation explained that participants are able to log their distance as they go, track their progress and check the leaderboard daily. They also have the option to register with others as a team. All registered participants will receive a commemorative 2020 Summit for Life T-shirt, neck buff and other swag with their registration.
“If they choose to take on this vertical challenge, racers are encouraged to show off their competitive side and compete against other participants on the leaderboard to try to conquer the highest ascent!” the release exclaims, adding that the first-place winner will receive a special prize.
On the final day of Summit for Life, the Chris Klug Foundation, in partnership with Title Sponsor Nicole Jockisch, will be hosting a live stream awards ceremony and honoring the two winners of the 2020 Bounce Back Give Back Awards, which recognize transplant recipients who exhibit an “exceptional quality of life post-transplant” — whether it’s a career accomplishment, participation in a sport or hobby or simply leading a fulfilling life with friends and family.