Editor’s note:
Today is the second day of the Aspen Daily News’ annual two-part review of the year’s biggest stories. In today’s paper, we recount five of the Top 10 stories that impacted the community, from No. 1 through No. 5, with an honorable mention that proved to be November’s most-read article. This year seemingly more than ever, the look back serves as a reminder of where we’ve come from as a community. Unsurprisingly, the bulk of 2020’s Top 10 list have been from the beginning of the year, when everyone from public officials to members of the public to media were trying their best to make heads or tails of the novel coronavirus responsible for a disease called COVID-19.
These are the stories that at the time of publication felt surreal and almost unimaginable: the Pitkin County Public Health Department ordered residents to stay home and told tourists to go back to theirs. Two deaths of Aspen’s own were announced in as many days, just weeks after the virus had first made its debut in the area. Some things felt familiar, though, such as disagreements about the best use of our public lands — whether that means expanding a limestone quarry, for instance, or reintroducing wolves. Both questions invited colorful debate, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to be a platform for such robust discourse.
No. 1: Pitkin County issues 'stay at home' order
Then-Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann signed an order late Monday, March 23, that would be the first that restricted residents from leaving their homes, closed nonessential businesses and requested tourists to leave the county.
The stay-at-home order was a reaction to the presumed community spread of COVID-19 in the region, and is in effect at least through April 17.
The order restricted all individuals living in Pitkin County from leaving their residences except for reasons pertaining to their health, to obtain food for themselves or their pets, or to recreate while following previously mandated social-distancing guidelines.
Additionally, nonresidents were asked to leave and to stay away.
“Visitors to Pitkin County are directed to return home immediately upon the issuance of this Order by the fastest and safest available means, and persons considering visiting Pitkin County should remain home,” the order stated.
The local announcement came on the same day that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a stay-at-home order for the city. The order begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday and was initially scheduled to last through April 10.
The order “requires all individuals anywhere in the City and County of Denver to shelter in place — that is at home — except for certain essential activities.”
Not included in the essential-services category were retail marijuana stores and liquor stores, causing lines and crowds as the public rushed to stock up within the 24-hour window. By late afternoon that Monday, the order was updated to allow certain shops to stay open.
— Alycin Bektesh
No. 2: Can we all just get along?
When talking to the major stakeholders with much to gain or lose — tens of millions of dollars already invested or the fabric of an entire region’s character, depending on who you ask — in the battle over the fate of the Mid-Continent limestone quarry north of Glenwood Springs, emotions tended to run high. So high, in fact, that Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes’ guest column in response to the initial Aspen Daily News article was the second-most read piece of 2020.
In one corner, there was Greg Dangler, then-newly named chief executive at Rocky Mountain Resources, now Rocky Mountain Industrials. The 30-something co-founder transitioned into his new role from being the company’s president after Chad Brownstein, the other half of the founding partnership, left the position to act as non-executive chairman. The two still own the majority shares of RMI.
The Brownstein name has more of a presence in the company than that of just the chairman; Chad Brownstein is the son of Norm Brownstein, who chairs Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, arguably one of the most well connected lobbying firms in the country and certainly the state.
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck accounts for about a decade on Interior Secretary David Barnhardt’s resume. RMI’s quarry expansion proposal is currently being considered by the Bureau of Land Management, which falls under the Department of the Interior’s umbrella because the quarry sits on federal land; RMI merely owns the quarry lease, which it bought in 2016.
Dangler, of course, was and still is fighting to see his vision for his company come to fruition via the quarry. In the other corner of the proverbial ring, then, is seemingly everyone else, at least locally.
— Megan Tackett
Godes’ column: Glenwood Springs is in a fight to save its community, economy and soul
“The city of Glenwood Springs is currently in the fight of its life against some of the most powerful and connected people in the country who in their single-minded pursuit of wealth want to forever alter the nature of our community,” Godes wrote in February. “The impacts of the strip mine on the regional economy, the surrounding environment and our way of life will be profound. Mine operations will expand to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including blasting seven days a week. The mine operator, RMR, estimates as many as 500 trucks a day will carry crushed limestone from the quarry through the city to a continuously idling diesel train for transport to Denver.”
For his part, Dangler wrote a counter follow-up column to Godes’ initial follow-up column disputing those allegations.
No. 3: 13 being tested for coronavirus in Aspen
On March 9, it was announced that 13 people showing symptoms of COVID-19 were being tested for the disease after being in contact with a woman who was the first coronavirus case to be tied to Aspen.
All 13 were part of an Australian tour group visiting Aspen and were under voluntary self-isolation, representatives of Pitkin County’s incident management team handling the local coronavirus response said at a press briefing held that Monday.
The previous day, on Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that an Australian woman who was visiting Aspen last week tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home. The woman, 21, had “contact with Aspen residents and visitors at social gatherings,” a news release said.
Of the 18 people who were confirmed contacts — all part of the tour group — 13 were showing COVID-19 symptoms and were being tested. Local officials at the time could not provide information about the dates the woman was in Aspen, where she stayed or what other possible contacts she may have had while in town. They also could not say what her travel history was before coming to Aspen, or how she was believed to have contracted the disease.
— Curtis Wackerle
No. 4: Second COVID-19 death confirmed in Pitkin County
On March 27, Pitkin County confirmed the second death of an Aspen resident due to COVID-19 complications.
Aspen Police discovered a 55-year-old man, Pauli Laukkanen, while performing a welfare check three days prior, on Tuesday, according to an Incident Management Team press release.
“The decedent had reported minimal symptoms of night sweats and fever several days before his death,” the coroner’s report states. “The decedent was from Sweden but has lived in Aspen for many years and his local friends will be taking care of the funeral arrangements.”
Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers received confirmation of the infection that Friday and ruled the manner of death as natural.
It was the second confirmed death announced in as many days; county officials announced the first death of a resident, a deceased 94-year-old man who died in his Aspen home Tuesday that same week after three days of symptoms, from complications from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Also on March 27, Gov. Jared Polis, in his public update about the state-level response to the public health crisis, broke down some numbers to explain the hypothetical scenarios he was trying to avoid.
“Today, we have 1,734 confirmed cases, 239 Coloradans hospitalized, 31 deaths and over 11,000 people tested,” he said during that March conference.
Today, as 2020 comes to a close, the Colorado Department of Public Health has recorded more than 330,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 4,800 deaths.
— Megan Tackett
No. 5: Three from Carbondale seriously injured in Hwy 82 head-on crash
Two children and a 31-year-old Carbondale woman were seriously injured Oct. 21 in a head-on collision involving their SUV and a half-ton pickup truck on Highway 82 near Basalt. An infant that was riding in the SUV was uninjured and released to its grandmother, said Cpl. Ivan Alvarado of the Colorado State Patrol. At the time of the incident, the victims’ names were not immediately available.
Three other vehicles were involved in the accident after the initial head-on collision of the truck and the SUV, said Scott Thompson, fire chief of Roaring Fork Fire, which received a dispatch call at 7:57 a.m. during the busy morning rush hour for commuters, school buses and those trying to access public transportation. Highway 82 between Willits Lane and Two Rivers Road was closed for almost seven hours as traffic crept slowly along the detour route of the frontage road.
RFTA bus service felt the impact from morning until about 3:30 p.m., said spokeswoman Jamie Tatsuno.
“With traffic moving at a crawl, we ran shuttles to Brush Creek Park & Ride every 15 minutes from Rubey Park and then they would connect with buses heading upvalley” she said.
Thompson said five people were initially transported to Aspen Valley Hospital and Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. The most seriously injured patients, the woman and the two children, were flown to St. Anthony’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital.
— Madeleine Osberger
Honorable mention: Rankin promotes introducing wolves to Boulder and Jefferson Counties
Following Colorado voters’ decision to reintroduce wolves into the state, Republican State Sen. Bob Rankin said in November that he planned to put forth a bill in the Colorado General Assembly that would introduce an equal number of gray wolves into Boulder and Jefferson Counties as Proposition 114 will in Moffat County.
“I do intend to do that,” Rankin — who won formal election to the state Senate — said following his victory. “I’m going to have to admit: it’s more just a protest, more than anything else, to call attention to the fact that the people most affected voted against [Proposition 114].”
Of the state’s 64 counties, just 13 supported the reintroduction of gray wolves on designated lands west of the Continental Divide. Pitkin County was one of them.
According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, over 61% of Pitkin County voters supported Proposition 114; however, Pitkin County’s “yes” votes still only accounted for roughly 7,000 of the more-than 1.5 million favorable votes the successful proposition went on to receive.
With over 3 million votes cast, Proposition 114 ultimately passed by a margin of 38,899 votes.
“They think wolves are cute,” Rankin said. “They don’t understand they eat sheep and grab small children.”
— Matthew Bennett