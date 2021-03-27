Earlier this week, Basalt Affordable Community Housing Commissioner Doug MacDonald directed the town council’s attention to a bill that did not get very far in the Colorado General Assembly last year.
The reason for the bill’s failure, though, had less to do with its proposed legislation and more to do with its timing.
House Bill 20-1351 was introduced on March 6 last year, just one day after the state confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. The proposed affordable housing legislation was later postponed indefinitely in the House Committee on Transportation and Local Government, and has remained in that state ever since.
“If that house bill comes up again it would be good if we were able to support it.” MacDonald said during Tuesday night’s Basalt Town Council meeting.
HB 20-1351 cited a more than two-decade-old case in which a developer challenged a Telluride town ordinance. The ordinance was designed to bring more affordable housing to the town but ultimately violated state statute, according to the Colorado Supreme Court.
State law makes clear that “the imposition of rent control on private residential housing units is a matter of statewide concern; therefore, no county or municipality may enact any ordinance or resolution that would control rent on either private residential property or a private residential housing unit.”
If passed, HB 20-1351 would allow local governments to restrict rents on newly constructed or redeveloped housing units as long as development options, other than the construction of affordable housing, also are permitted on the site.
Affordable housing remains a concern throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and has been a focal point for several locally-elected officials. Last week, the Glenwood Springs City Council adopted its own ordinance that will add inclusionary zoning for affordable housing to the city’s municipal code. The specific details have yet to be finalized.
Glenwood Springs, in particular, has seen a few entirely free-market housing developments constructed in recent years, including the Lofts at Red Mountain and Six Canyon apartments.
According to Glenwood Springs City Council correspondence, a one-bedroom apartment at the Lofts can range between $1,875 to $1,925 a month. A council memorandum also stated that two-bedroom apartments at Six Canyon ranged in rent from $2,250 to $2,625 a month.
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said Friday that the city’s recently approved inclusionary housing ordinance was not a response to developments like the Lofts at Red Mountain or Six Canyon apartments, but instead was an attempt to bring more affordable units to the city.
“Conditions have changed and developers are looking at Glenwood,” Godes said. “Hopefully, a portion of that can be guaranteed as affordable.”
Like Glenwood Springs, in 2021, BACH plans to also “evaluate barriers” as it relates to the development of workforce housing in Basalt.
“I feel like we always talk about affordable housing in terms of rentals and ... we have a giant vacuum in the owned, affordable housing realm,” Elyse Hottel, Basalt town councilmember said. “We have the Basalt Vista project, which is fantastic, but it’s got very specific ... rules.”
Last year, BACH created and implemented the town’s emergency rental assistance program which went on to provide over $10,000 to six residents of the Roaring Fork Apartments who had been faced with financial hardships due to the pandemic. BACH has continued to work on the town’s emergency rental assistance program this year, too.
Hottel also hoped BACH had the bandwidth to take on a “specific project” in 2021, should one arise.
“It’s precisely the exploration of subsidies or incentives for the private sector that the town should be exploring, in my opinion,” Basalt Councilmember Bill Infante said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I am very much not in favor of us building, owning or operating affordable housing. We have not had a great track record in Basalt with our own ownership of units.”