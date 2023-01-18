2022 was not quite a record year for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport as total passenger numbers trailed those achieved in pre-pandemic year 2019 by 2.3%, according to an email update from Bill Tomcich, liaison between local stakeholders and the commercial airlines serving the market.
However, last year solidly took the runner-up position in the history of the Aspen airport, surpassing 2021’s numbers by nearly 22%, he wrote.
In all, 611,848 passengers arrived on commercial flights at ASE in 2022 and generally the same number of people departed. That compares with 626,124 in 2019, a chart Tomcich provided in the email shows.
Tomcich also shared and commented on December’s figures. Here are last month’s results:
● Scheduled flights: 717 total flights were scheduled in and out, up 10.5% over the 649 flights offered in December 2021, and also up 3.3% over the 694 flights offered in December 2019.
● December completion: 88.7% in 2022 versus 73.7% the previous year. Both years saw a lot of snow, “but it was great to see measurable operational improvements …,” he wrote. This completion percentage is just slightly below the 91.1% achieved during the record December of 2019.
● Total actual flown seats in and out: Up 33.1% over last December; nearly identical (up just a hair) over December 2019.
● Total passengers flown: 64,220 total arriving and departing, up 30% over last December; down 1% from December 2019.
● Overall December load factor (actual number of passengers compared with number of seats): 73.6% this December versus 75.3% in December 2021 and 74.5% in December 2019.
Tomcich also provided information on the peak holiday flight period, Dec. 15 to Jan. 3, compared with the same season in 2021-22.age of flights arriving on time improved from 33.1% last season to 68.5% this season.
In addition, inbound diversions, mostly weather related, were comparable, with 36 last season and 33 this season. The total number of canceled inbound flights over the same period decreased from 198 last season to 73 this season.