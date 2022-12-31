Rachel Richards decides not to run for office in 2023
Aspen Councilwoman Rachel Richards announced in October that she would step back from local office after serving four city council terms, one term as mayor of Aspen and 12 years as a Pitkin County Commissioner.
Richards’ announcement meant that her seat on the council will be left open for a completely new council member to claim in the spring of 2023. Richards plans to stay involved in local politics by advocating for women’s rights, water rights and public education in the future.
“I turned 62 this year. I got married during the pandemic. My life has changed a bit,” she said. “You start asking yourself, ‘When are you going to enjoy the town a little more than just worrying about it all the time?’”
Richards said that she feels confident that the Aspen community will step up after her departure and fill the hole that she will leave behind. She said anyone interested in running for city council or local office should attend council meetings as well as other local board meetings, take a look at the Aspen Area Community Plan and familiarize themselves with facts.
In the end, both the mayoral and council races attracted new candidates. Realtor Tracy Sutton will challenge the incumbent, Torre, for the mayor’s seat, and Councilman Skippy Mesirow, local volunteer firefighter Sam Rose and developer Bill Guth will vie for two open council seats. The campaign season is expected to heat up in the coming weeks before voters head to the polls on March 7.
— Megan Webber
Private plane mishaps coincide with creation of safety task force
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport experienced six mishaps involving private planes on airport property in 2022. While there were no injuries or fatalities, the unusual number of incidents reignited community concerns about safety at ASE, especially with regard to general aviation, operations that involve noncommercial flights.
Some of the incidents resulted in aircraft damage, fuel spills and airport closures. During meetings with the Airport Advisory Board and in interviews with local media, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew pointed out that either pilot error or some sort of mechanical problem was usually the culprit. Some of the situations involved a plane sliding off the runway. In one incident, a jet flew in too low on approach and clipped lights and equipment on the runway.
Six mishaps within a single year was deemed by officials as far from the norm, and led to discussions and updates at meetings of the advisory board and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. In the fall, the BOCC approved the advisory board’s recommendation to create a task force on airport safety. Officially titled the “Flight Ops Safety Task Force,” the group will include 12 local pilots with substantial experience operating at ASE. Officials say the safety task force was not necessarily formed in relation to this year’s incidents, that its creation had been suggested for many years due to a longtime pattern of crashes and mishaps at either the airport or within Aspen air space.
According to a county news release, the task force will develop recommendations to enhance and improve safety, focusing on general aviation and cultivating partnerships with a variety of industry organizations to explore opportunities that would help improve safety at the local airport.
With purchase of Isis Theatre, Aspen Film enters new era
The Aspen City Council approved in September Aspen Film’s purchase of the Isis Theatre.
With the official closing date having been Oct. 14, the nonprofit now owns the interior theater portion of the Isis building, which includes the four individual theater rooms, concession-stand areas and restroom facilities.
Under the new ownership, the Isis Theatre is a permanent and primary exhibition space for Aspen Film, giving the organization more creative control in terms of programming, screenings and events, and more opportunities when it comes to the communal use of the space.
“Most film societies have a brick-and-mortar space to execute programming,” said Susan Wrubel, Aspen Film executive and artistic director. “And so being able to take over this space better places us into the community and gives us the flexibility to do a lot more with the community.”
Internal improvement projects are set to take place in 2023, such as upscaling the concession areas and the reception lobby to hold events and gatherings and creating more ADA-accessible facilities — one being the theater’s upstairs restroom.
There are also goals to incorporate a new grab-and-go café — which would operate daily as a coffee and lunch spot in the Isis building, Wrubel said.
Aspen Film has brought on Bow Tie Cinemas, a commercial movie theater operations company that currently runs Movieland 7 in Basalt, to handle the theater’s day-to-day operations, like concession, ticketing and maintenance.
Wrubel said Aspen Film will have much more of a hand in the actual film programming and screening schedules, which was formerly operated by the Los Angeles-based Metropolitan Theatres company.
“For all arts organizations, having your own place is important to be able to execute what is needed for a community,” Wrubel said. “This is a gamechanger.”
—Jacqueline Reynolds
Prominent midvalley chiropractor indicted in sexual misconduct case
A prominent midvalley chiropractor was indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role as a “complicitor” in a sexual assault and sexual misconduct case at his facility in Basalt.
Dr. David Jensen was arrested Aug. 16 and faced 21 counts, a mix of felonies and misdemeanors. He wasn’t accused of physical contact but allegedly sending “attractive” women to Nathaniel Gordon, a massage therapist at his facility. Gordon faces the same charges but he is accused by authorities of physical contact with the alleged victims. Gordon was arrested and charged on the 21 counts on Thanksgiving weekend 2021. His case is winding through the court system after he pleaded not guilty.
Jensen pleaded not guilty on Sept. 6. His nine-day trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 21. However, a judicial review of his grand jury indictment determined there was no probable cause to justify four of the 21 counts. In addition, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss 10 additional counts on Dec. 28, leaving Jensen facing just seven counts. The dismissal was approved by Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman.
Jensen’s attorney, Kate Stimson, said she will file a motion seeking dismissal of the remaining seven counts. She contended in a hearing that an investigating officer with the Basalt Police Department made a “series of false statements” during a grand jury hearing. The DA’s office said it is investigating those claims.
— Scott Condon