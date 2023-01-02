Tom and Jody Cardamone, Georgia Hanson and the late Walt Smith will be officially inducted and honored at the annual Aspen Hall of Fame banquet on April 15 at the Hotel Jerome.
Like more than 100 inductees before them, they were chosen for the Hall of Fame because of their positive and lasting effects on Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, a news release from the AHOF board says.
“This year’s inductees have educated us, entertained us and charmed us over the years and they exemplify what the Aspen Hall of Fame is all about,” AHOF co-presidents Madeleine Osberger and Kim DeCarlo said in the release. “The community has benefited from their passion for the local environment, for embracing and promoting its rich mining, ranching and skiing history, and for entertaining us through the decades.”
The Cardamones
According to background information in the release, Elizabeth Paepcke hired Jody Caudill, an Aspen native and naturalist, to run the environmental education center she created at her Hallam Lake sanctuary. Tom Cardamone joined later that year, and for more than four decades, the couple juggled executive roles in the organization, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.
“Sharing a love of nature and teaching others about the environment, and driven passionately by ACES’ mission of educating for environmental responsibility, Tom and Jody built a nationally recognized environmental center that today reaches more than 140,000 people a year,” the release states.
Daily programs in schools throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, community classes, programs in the field for all ages and guided hikes — these activities and many more have left “an indelible mark on all they have reached,” the release says.
With additional campuses beyond Aspen at Rock Bottom Ranch and the Catto Center at Toklat, ACES is “going strong” due to the vision, leadership and hard work of the Cardamones, the release continues. And their support of environmental causes wasn’t limited to ACES: Tom has served on numerous boards including Pitkin County Open Spaces and Trails, Pitkin County Wildlife Task Force, Pitkin County Park Association and the Ice Age Discovery Tusk Force.
Georgia Herrick-Hanson
A strong advocate for preserving Aspen’s history, a volunteer for dozens of Aspen’s boards and causes, a fundraiser and event manager par excellence, Georgia Herrick Hanson left her mark all over Aspen during her 50-year tenure in town, according to the release.
In 2002, she joined what was then a struggling Aspen Historical Society and helped to create a strong new board which spearheaded a successful fundraising campaign. Under her leadership, a property-taxing district was approved by voters that has sustained the museum and its operations ever since.
Now considered a flourishing community asset, the Aspen Historical Society might not be where it is today without Herrick-Hanson’s leadership.
“The same can be said for the World Cup races in Aspen, for which she volunteered tirelessly and garnered dozens of other volunteers; the present-day Aspen Highlands, for which she helped to win approval as a community liaison; and the community of Woody Creek, for which she developed a master plan.
“The list goes on, but one thing that stands out is that Georgia both helped shape Aspen as it is today and made sure the past will never be forgotten,” the release continues.
Walt Smith
For half a century, Walt Smith kept the beat going in Aspen.
Playing jazz piano at local venues such as The Red Onion, The Golden Horn, The Hotel Jerome, The Tippler, The Copper Kettle and the Freddie Fisher Room at Aspen Highlands, Smith inspired a generation of locals and visitors alike to “jive to jazz, get out on the dance floor and have a good time,” the release states.
He grew up in Denver, and studied classical piano as a child. In 1954, he moved to Aspen. Before long, he had established himself as the premier jazz pianist in the Roaring Fork Valley.
For those lucky enough to live in Aspen in the 1950s through 1980s in Smith’s heyday, his music became their soundtrack. Smith passed away in 2018 at the age of 91 and continued playing for audiences right up to the end, the release says.
AHOF sources say a posthumous induction is a rarity for the organization.
Since its founding in 1986-87, the Aspen Hall of Fame has honored more than 100 members for their lasting contributions — economically, physically, spiritually, ethically and intellectually — to the Aspen-Snowmass communities.
For more information about the nonprofit, the upcoming banquet or to see a list of past inductees, visit aspenhalloffame.org. Invitations to April’s banquet will be mailed in early March, the release adds.