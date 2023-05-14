The weather is warming and summer is approaching, and that means it’s construction season. Across the Roaring Fork Valley, locals and tourists are likely to encounter a number of road closures this summer, so it may be a good idea to keep other modes of transportation in mind.
In Aspen, curb, gutter and asphalt replacement projects are already underway, and the city is planning a critical storm pipe and water main replacement project on Hallam Street and Garmisch Street. Throughout the remainder of May, asphalt, concrete and striping projects will continue around town.
“We’re in our offseason construction season right now,” City of Aspen Engineer Trish Aragon said. “We try to compress the impacts of construction during the offseason, and in order to do that we only have two months — we have two months in the spring and two months in the fall — and that’s to minimize impact to our citizens and tourists and everyone so that it’s during that times when we see the least amount of traffic in town.”
There are 12 different areas throughout town where the city is working to lay new concrete and asphalt. Aragon said it’s been about six years since the asphalt overlay was last done, and several areas in town were in need of repair. Areas that still need work include Hopkins Avenue from Monarch to Mill streets, Cooper Avenue from Hunter to Original streets, Smuggler Street from Seventh to Fourth streets and Bleeker Street from Seventh to Sixth streets.
Sections of Mill Street from Rio Grande Place to Main Street and from Lone Pine Road to Rio Grande Place also been repaired.
“Mill Street is our second busiest street in town,” Aragon said. “Main Street is our busiest, and so that’s why it’s so important that we have a good driving service for our traveling public, especially on Mill Street.”
The work on Hopkins that is underway near the Wells Fargo building has already resulted in some improvements for drivers, Aragon added. Previously, cars traveling through that intersection would sometimes bottom out through a dip in the road.
“We went ahead and replaced that concrete pan there and we made that transition much, much easier,” she said.
Some projects will have a greater impact than others, but the affected sections of the roads will be closed for the duration of the asphalt work. Next week, crews will begin striping work in the areas that have already been repaired. The project is expected to cost $1.66 million, including asphalt repair work and concrete replacement.
Later this month, the city will begin storm-pipe and water-main replacement on May 22. The project on Hallam Street from First to Garmisch streets is expected to last for approximately two months, and then the project will move to Garmisch Street between Hallam and Francis streets. This portion will begin in late July and is expected to last for two months.
“The storm pipe within Garmisch is undersized, and then also the drainage for the Yellow Brick [Building] experiences frequent flooding because we don’t have an adequate storm system to take that drainage from the Yellow Brick,” Aragon said. “So it’s not only adding this new storm sewer to accommodate that drainage for the Yellow Brick, but it’s also part of a bigger master plan to upgrade our storm system so that it can carry the necessary storm events so that we don’t flood neighboring properties.”
The pipe underneath Garmisch Street collects drainage from the Lift One area that originates at Aspen Mountain, and carries it through town, making it a critical piece of infrastructure, Aragon said.
The construction along Garmisch Street will affect vehicles in the area, but also will impact the bikes and pedestrians that use the street as a corridor through town. The city will work to make sure that those groups can pass through, but effects are expected.
The city also expects significant impacts during the asphalt project on Smuggler, which is expected to begin on Monday. Deputy Engineer Pete Rice encouraged people to take the bus during that project.
“Right now we’re in the low season so we don’t have the vehicle numbers that we normally do, but that is an impact to the traveling community,” Rice said. “Be aware that that one will impact traffic out of town, even on Main Street.”
The city’s asphalt projects are currently ahead of schedule, and the concrete work is on pace to be completed on time.
Elsewhere upvalley
In addition to the Smuggler work in Aspen, construction on the Brush Creek Park-and-Ride off Highway 82 will begin on Monday. The summerlong project will double the number of parking spaces in the lot, but will result in parking impacts until late September.
Commuters may park in temporary spaces to the south of the current lot where the homeless encampment was located during the pandemic, in addition to a temporary option at Buttermilk.
“The parking spaces at Brush Creek Park-and-Ride will be reduced, so we’re providing free parking at Buttermilk for commuters and visitors,” said Linda DuPriest, regional transportation director for the Elected Officials Transportation Committee. “We’re pretty sure that between the two that that’s going to be sufficient for commuters and visitors.”
The construction project will add 200 parking spaces to the current 200 spaces in the lot by paving the gravel section at the back of the lot that was previously used as temporary parking. Crews also will make landscaping improvements and install infrastructure for electric vehicles. During construction, large trailers will not be able to use the lot.
During the project, travelers to Aspen from downvalley will be encouraged to carpool or ride the bus when possible. DuPriest said Pitkin County will be monitoring the amount of vehicles parking at Brush Creek for the first few weeks of the project and will make changes if necessary.
“A lot of people who park at the park-and-ride and then get on the bus to Aspen or Snowmass, if the temporary lot is all full and they go to Buttermilk, keep in mind that traffic slows down pretty significantly at the airport,” DuPriest said. “So that’s an extra amount of time that they’ll have to drive. Plan ahead for getting into Aspen on time.”
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority also is preparing for the project and expects to see an increase in ridership. Communications Manager Jamie Tatsuno said that bus service will be unaffected.
“Through March of this year, RFTA’s ridership was up 25.3% compared to last year,” Tatsuno said. “With our current staffing levels for bus operators, we project to have just over the number of operators needed to cover summer service schedules. However, due to attrition, vacations, sick absences, FMLA or other reasons, this number can fluctuate rapidly. Our recruitment efforts for hiring bus operators will continue throughout the summer.”
RFTA will coordinate with the town of Snowmass Village during the free Thursday night concert series, when the town will increase service from Town Park Station to accommodate increased ridership. RFTA also encourages people to utilize downvalley park-and-ride lots and WeCycle stations, which offer 30-minute rides in Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Willits and El Jebel, and will come to Carbondale this summer. The Carbondale Circulator and Ride Glenwood routes also provide connections to upvalley buses.
Snowmass Village initiatives
Road work continues in Snowmass Village, where road closures will begin on Monday as crews start work on the Brush Creek Culvert Project.
Brush Creek Road will be closed from the Blue Roof Condos to the intersection of Owl Creek Road until approximately Nov. 1. A detour will be in place along Owl Creek Road and Highline Road for the duration of the project.
Signage will clearly mark the road closures to help avoid confusion for road users, a town press release said. Village Shuttle Route No. 8 will serve the Melton Ranch and Horse Ranch communities at 15-minute service intervals between 7:05 a.m. to 8:05 p.m., with 30-minute service continuing until 9:05 p.m. from June 5 to Sept. 24. Ride request service will be available until midnight.
Mayor Bill Madsen asked drivers who use the detour this summer to be patient and keep in mind that they will be traveling through a neighborhood.
“Brush Creek Road is the busiest road in Pitkin County and now, Highline and Owl Creek will be the busiest roads in Pitkin County,” he said. “People are going to be driving through a lot of folks’ backyards, so drive slowly and be courteous.”
On Monday, the Snowmass Village Town Council will discuss the Town Park Project, which, after almost 20 years of discussion, will undergo construction this year. Town staff and project team members will ask the council to approve a new budget amount and the design for a new enclosed maintenance facility structure.
At the beginning of this year, the project’s available budget was $5,373,202.66. Due to increases in costs and delays, however, staff wrote in a memo that the projected cost has risen by about $1.1 million, and additional funds from sources like the Holy Cross Energy Community Enhancement Fund and the Real Estate Transfer Tax Fund will be requested.
The town plans to begin construction after the final Snowmass Western Heritage Association’s rodeo at the end of this summer and conclude in the spring of 2024 before next year’s rodeo season, according to the memo. The project will include completion of the development of the multi-purpose activity fields north of the rodeo arena, the parking lot to the south of the rodeo arena, a filtration pond to protect water quality, the reorientation of the rodeo grounds, the installation of a bleacher structure and construction of the Parks & Trails maintenance facility.
“We’ve heard for a long time that we need to clean up the entrance to the town,” Madsen said. “The first thing people see when they drive in is a dirt lot, so that led to the park master plan, which is gonna allow us to get our guests out of the mud and really improve the experience of Snowmass Village because we want people to use public transportation.
“If you’re taking your ski boots off and they’re all muddy, that’s not a good experience. The multi-use field to the north is going to be amazing. Soccer has become such a popular thing, so we need to provide more places to play. Expanding the rodeo is going to allow us to upgrade the facility and provide better lighting too, and a better experience.”