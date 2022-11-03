A week removed from the announcement of X Games’ new ownership, there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to what changes will be coming to Aspen in January and into the following years.
The 2023 edition of the games is starting to come into focus some, with a venue “enhancement” and the return of music in the works, according to new X Games CEO Steve Flisler, newly hired by MSP Sports Capital, a sports investment company that bought the controlling majority of X Games from ESPN as announced on Oct. 26.
But the future is much less clear, save for the fact that the former web-streaming platform Twitch executive wants to see more digital content creation around the X Games brand.
“We want to put our heads down and deliver a world-class event for as many people as possible,” Flisler said in a Zoom interview with Aspen Daily News. “We want to make this as accessible and as wide as we can, so that’s what we’re going to focus on heads down the next couple months, then how do we level that up as much as we can going into 2024.
“The hope is that the consumer can’t stop watching X Games and X Games athletes and that they’re watching eight days a week.”
Flisler said it wasn’t off base to liken the steps he wants to take to those of brands like Red Bull and GoPro, which have significant digital content presences, though he said he wanted to do it “our own way.” Much like the rest of the future of X Games, the concept of additional content creation is at an abstract level, though he added that creating an “expanded calendar and event system” is a priority.
“In the mobile GoPro plus, plus era, action sports becomes more and more of a visual medium and the more that you can capture and enable the creators, the athletes and then the community that are storytellers around them to tell that story and to share epic accomplishments with more people, it creates a whole [another] dimension to what action sports is all about,” Flisler said.
Which brings the discussion back to Buttermilk. Flisler said the 2023 edition will see a three-track set up, separating the Big Air ramp from the Slopestyle course as it has been designed the previous two seasons. Flisler said some of the motivations include more athlete practice time without having to share a track, but also being able to optimize the track’s ability to cater to the specific event, rather than make concessions to fit it into another course. He also believes it’ll lend itself to a better viewing experience, and also create flexibility with sponsors.
Aspen Skiing Co.’s Senior Vice President John Rigney spoke with Flisler for the first time on Tuesday. Rigney said the two spoke at length and he is optimistic on the new ownership’s “fresh perspective” of the games.
“I’m excited to see their vision for X Games in general and specifically where they want to go with Aspen,” Rigney said. “I think that’s going to play out over the next several months and I’m sure it’ll be a fascinating discussion.”
Rigney said that although there’s new organizers at the top, the “boots on the ground” will be largely continuous from previous iterations of the X Games. A large amount of the work in preparation for the event is done by SkiCo personnel.
It’s why he’s confident in the prospect of concerts returning — even on short notice. Rigney said SkiCo has typically given an August deadline for deciding on providing music, but they wanted to see what the new ownership wanted to do.
Turns out, they want music. Flisler confirmed that the return of music to the Aspen X Games is “a priority” for this January.
“Music is an integral part of X Games and the culture,” Flisler said. “We want to bring music back in a way that feels meaningful and with the amount of time and how to line up tours and all those elements and work with a local community, that is a priority for 2023 for January and how we execute, when we announce, ticketing, all these other elements we’re hard at work to put together.”
Flisler added that he’ll be speaking with “the folks that do a lot of our music work” on Thursday to further discuss the details.
Concerts have been absent from the X Games for the past two years due to COVID-19.
As for the overall future of the X Games, Rigney said the topic of the expiring contract following the 2024 event hasn’t been brought up yet, saying all parties are just trying to get familiar with each other and get through the 2023 event.
“It’s been a two-decade partnership,” Flisler said. “We want to get things right. We want to have smart conversations, and do it early. It’s a partnership, we’re going to want to be smart. Again, I want to make sure as many people can enjoy the events as possible and we have a lot of good momentum from the past two decades.”
Aspen has been the exclusive home of the Winter X Games since 2002. The summer games change venues annually.
“I think Buttermilk is the ultimate venue because it’s the whole package,” Rigney said. It’s the team on the ground, it’s the venue itself, it’s the community wide support and it’s the fact that we celebrate when this event comes. I think it’s the right size.”
The 2023 winter games are scheduled for Jan. 27-29.