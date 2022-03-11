Porter Lee stormed down the left side of the court and looked up to see Shae Korpela down the right lane, with nobody in between him and the hoop.
Lee lobbed the ball up in the air; Korpela slammed it through the hoop to the delight of the small — but loud — Skier fan contingent at University of Denver’s Hamilton Gym on Thursday morning. The much larger opposing contingent, including the school’s band, was silent.
Aspen was feeling it. The alley-oop gave the Skiers a 20-point edge in the 3A state quarterfinal, propelling them to a 52-35 win over No. 6 Resurrection Christian and a return to the semifinals and a rematch with Sterling, the team that ended the Skiers’ season a year ago.
The Skiers held the Cougars to their lowest point total all season.
“It just shows what our defense does,” Korpela said. “Our main goal’s defense — that’s what it’s been all year.”
Aspen followed its patented slow-start pattern early, but still escaped the first quarter with a 9-7 lead. Resurrection Christian, at one point, led 7-5. It would be the Cougars’ only advantage in the contest.
The Skiers allowed only four field goals in the two middle quarters for a total of 13 points. In the same timeframe, they added 25.
Ben Godomsky gave the Skiers true separation on the scoreboard for the first time in the second quarter, sinking a three-pointer before immediately stealing the back and landing a layup for five points in the span of about 10 seconds. The spree made the score 19-12.
Korpela finished the third quarter scoring seven all on his own, including a three-pointer and two free throws.
Entering the fourth quarter, Aspen had virtually doubled up the Cougars, 34-18. Resurrection landed a quartet of three-pointers in the final frame in a last gasp, but Aspen handled the threat readily.
Shae Korpela led the Skiers with 16 points, with twin Braden Korpela right behind him at 15. Porter Lee also reached double digits.
Their reward is a rematch with Sterling, a team that ended Aspen’s title hopes a year ago in an overtime contest in the quarterfinals, 54-52.
The No. 2 Tigers survived a ferocious comeback attempt from Manual in this year’s round of eight. They saw a double-digit point lead evaporate to the No. 7 Thunderbolts before taking a five-point edge in overtime on the backs of a timely three-pointer and free throws.
The Skiers get to try again with a group that remembers last year’s loss.
“There’s still this unsatisfied feeling that we have right now because we’re not done,” Aspen head coach Cory Parker said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do still.”
Tipoff against Sterling is set for 5:30 p.m. today at University of Denver.