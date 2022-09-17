It isn’t the on-field action that American rugby icon Mark Williams remembers from the Gentlemen of Aspen’s dynastic run at the turn of the century.
It isn’t the goal-line stand in San Diego that took the Gents to the second of seven national championships across six years. He doesn’t harken back to a specific score or bone-crushing hit. In the 25 years since when Gents players get back together, they don’t talk about those things either.
Mostly, the conversation steers toward families and what they’re up to today. Even when they talk about the days in the red and black, it’s the jobs worked together in town, the travel days that stand out. For Williams, it’s the teammates holding him down to prevent him from trying to deboard a plane during takeoff after seeing duct tape on the wing of the plane, parading through airports still in game gear.
“We don’t actually talk so much about the championships when we’re together,” Williams said. “We knew how good we were, so we’re more interested in how we’re doing now.”
On Friday evening of the 54th Ruggerfest, members of the 1997 squad that began the Gents unparalleled stretch met formally for the first time to celebrate the team, 25 years after they clinched both the inaugural USA Rugby Super League championship and the general USA Rugby national title. They’d win each Super League title through 2002.
They never felt the need to recognize the event, even as teammates started drifting into post-playing life. That all changed last year when Tomasi Takau, a prominent member even amongst the prominent team, died. Takau did not speak much of his playing days, leaving his children without the full story of his life.
John Silich, a member of those teams, did not want that to happen to any other families of players. The fragility of not just life in general but the story of the Gents struck him. He commissioned a book, “The Gentlemen of Aspen: The Untold Story of America’s Greatest Rugby Dynasty,” recounting the glory days, and coordinated a 25th reunion at Dunbar Ranch during Ruggerfest.
“It’s a club that has a history that’s connected to the town and each other,” author of the book Kurt Brungardt said. “So to be able to be a part of the process, the team that pulled all these materials together, put it in a book and created this narrative that archives it. … I think it’s really just a feeling of honor of being able to help put the story together and the pleasure of being able to work with the people involved.”
On Friday evening, with more than 100 club members, players, families and supporters in attendance, the first edition of the book was given out to families, immortalizing the story of the Gents.
“This is just something that we want to enjoy and let people enjoy the book given that it’s now in a formal format,” Silich said. “We’ve never looked back on it. People would be like, ‘Oh, you’re living in the past,’ but I say that you need to celebrate those milestones throughout your life, because you get to the end of the day and there’s no time to say, ‘I wish I had done that.’”
Silich estimated 15 to 20 former players attended the event, a not insignificant contingent considering the time that has passed and the still-complicated travel from places like New Zealand.
Some became locals, some moved away. But they didn’t miss a beat when they got back together — it would be impossible to do that after the time spent, the blood shed and the travels they made together.
“(Playing with the Gents) surpassed everything,” Williams said. “Playing on the national team and going to World Cups was great, don’t get me wrong. But when you win something with your best friends, guys you live with, and also it was such a hard journey, for me, it was the highlight of my career.”
Speeches were made, books were handed out and people were honored. In a following ceremony, new members of the Aspen Rugby Hall of Fame were inducted. The 2022 inductees are Jim Benda, Alec Parker, Ian Walker and Brian Hightower, joined by Brian McShane and Williams, who were both inducted in previous years but are able to attend an induction for the first time.
“It’s a really good class,” Silich said. “Parker is a local kid, played for the USA, was on the championship teams, played for the Eagles, and played in three World Cups. … Ian Walker is going in this year, and he was on those championship teams and probably played the most games for the club over his career.”
The book was limited in its initial run to 250 copies for families and friends, due to the quick turnaround. Silich said a public run of the book — as well as further additions of it — will be explored in the future.
Ruggerfest runs through Sunday at Wagner and Rio Grande parks. Attendance is free to the public. The Gents’ first game is at 9:30 a.m. at Wagner Park on Saturday.