After a week in which 28 cases of COVID-19 were tallied in Pitkin County, local public health officials are communicating with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding mitigation strategies.
When Pitkin County was granted its variance from state directives in May, one of the metrics necessary to maintain that variance was that new COVID-19 cases not exceed 18 in week. Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock assured county commissioners during a Tuesday work session, however, that the spike in cases likely won’t lead to many noticeable changes to the public.
That’s because local public health mandates are currently reflective of existing state requirements, he continued.
“[Pitkin County Public Health Director] Karen Koenemann is going to be speaking with CDPHE this afternoon because we are exceeding the 18 cases — that was one of the conditions of maintaining our variance,” Peacock explained. “That said, we have been very incremental in implementing what was allowed under our variance, so right now, we are not necessarily exceeding what the state allows in most areas.
“We will likely need to be coming back with a mitigation strategy for CDPHE. That is new as of today, so we’ll be having those discussions going forward,” Peacock said.
The uptick in cases, as well as a positivity rate of about 7% among the testing being done, is a concerning trend, public health and Aspen Valley Hospital officials have repeated in recent weeks. But it’s not one unique to the Roaring Fork Valley — in fact, national increases in cases are lengthening turnaround times for Colorado patients awaiting test results, Peacock said.
“Our understanding is that the state lab has gotten a large number of tests all at once, upwards of 5,000,” he said. “[That] has pushed other health care providers throughout the state to push PCR tests to private labs, which I think are also seeing an increase nationally.”
Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler echoed that point, but underscored that comparatively speaking, Pitkin County and neighboring Eagle and Garfield counties are faring better than much of the rest of the country.
“We’re not used to waiting as long as we’ve been waiting for test results to come back,” he offered during commissioners’ work session Tuesday.
Still, though, saliva-based tests typically see 48-to-72-hour turnaround for results, albeit there can be some delay for tests performed over the weekends, Ressler continued.
“The weekends are a delay factor because we can’t send them out on the weekend,” he said, adding that the respiratory evaluation site at the hospital doubled its daily testing capacity from 16 to 32 and started including weekend testing on July 1 in response to the increased demand.
“Availability is much better here, too. We don’t have hours-long lines,” Resler said. “Compared to the rest of the country, we’re doing well.”
AVH does have rapid tests capable of being processed in the hospital’s laboratory, which reduces turnaround times to hours instead of days — but those tests are more limited in capacity and so are prioritized for symptomatic patients or those identified by the county as an at-risk contact in a confirmed positive case investigation.
That’s the reason for a $470,000 grant the hospital recently received from the 2020 Rescue Fund via the Aspen Community Foundation: to expand strategic asymptomatic testing, either those who have been identified by the county in a contact investigation capacity or those at-risk in a confined population such as the jail, assisted living facilities or homeless shelters and affiliated staff.
“Those are the people we want to get the results quickly because it’s the county trying to determine how far it’s already spread or in an outbreak,” Ressler said. “The requests we’ve been getting is, ‘Well, I want the rapid test because I’ve got an event to go to tonight or I’m on a plane tomorrow.’ For those, we urge them to plan ahead.”
And while the saliva tests, much like the swab-based PCR tests, have about 94% accuracy in correctly identifying the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, false negatives account for about 25% of results.
“We want a physician referral because we want somebody explaining to them the value of the test or the lack thereof, oftentimes, and the realities of what a negative test means,” Ressler continued. “Which is, you don’t let down your guard. If you’re quarantined, you’re quarantined.”
At present, three dozen people are quarantined in association with Pitkin County case investigations, Peacock said, with more than a dozen isolated.
“Right now, we have 21 people in isolation and 36 on quarantine that we’re tracking, and we have a number that have refused, which is something we’ve addressed with our latest public health order,” Peacock said.
On Tuesday, Pitkin County added six new COVID-19 cases. Garfield County saw an additional 18 and Eagle County cases increased by 17. As for how best to respond to the continued increase in cases and positivity rates, Ressler didn’t mince words about personal responsibility and ownership of preventive measures.
“It’s really not that hard, and it shouldn’t be politicized. It’s science and it’s fact that face covering and distance and handwashing prevent spread — it’s just a fact,” he said. “When people see those numbers, it’s cause to double down on those commitments to follow the rules."