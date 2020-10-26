After a three-hour power outage this morning that affected roughly 21,000 people from Aspen to Basalt, Holy Cross Energy restored power to the valley around 12:30 p.m. today.
Holy Cross Energy crews responded to the outage around 9:30 a.m. today after Xcel Energy had lost the transmission feed to the Roaring Fork Valley, which supplies Holy Cross’ power supply.
The outage occurred at the Basalt Transmission substation that supplies power to Basalt, Snowmass and Aspen.
This is a developing story that will be updated.