Curator Julie Augur said she picks art shows from the gut.
So when the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, or BMoCA, asked Augur to curate a show which would fill the entire museum, she picked the four artists and their featured pieces from her gut. And the curator’s prudent intuition is soon to show.
Opening at the BMoCA next Thursday (March 2) is an exhibition featuring the works of Richard “Dick” Carter, Jody Guralnick, Charmaine Locke and James Surls — four highly individual, professional artists, all based in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Titled “4,” the exhibition will be at BMoCA through May 29. There will be an opening reception party at the museum in Boulder next Thursday, for which the participating artists encourage members of their Roaring Fork Valley community to attend if feasible.
Augur, who has lived in the valley since 1977 and was involved in curating many of the exhibits early on for the Aspen Art Museum, said that while she chose four artists from the valley, she didn’t want the shared regional aspect to be the centerpiece of the show.
Augur explained that while the select artists have known one another for years, and she too has known each of them for a long time, when it comes to their individual crafts, these four artists are not connected at all, she said.
“It's four people working away and doing very different things,” Augur said. “I’ve known all these guys, so it seemed like a good idea to put them all together, and as I’ve really looked at each one of them, there are such incredible characteristics of each artist.”
In curating “4,” Augur spent time surveying each of the artist’s collection of works, she said. It’s a task in which Augur is well-versed.
After earning her degree in art history from Barnard College in New York in 1969, Augur went on to work at Parasol Press, publishing limited edition prints by artists Brice Marden, Sol Lewitt and Agnes Martin, among others.
Since moving to Aspen in the late 1970s, Augur has curated numerous exhibitions for museums and institutions across Colorado and the country, including the AAM, BMoCA and the Denver Art Museum — for which she’s served as Adjunct Curator of Modern and Contemporary Drawings since 2005.
“I pick art shows from the gut — I either like a piece or I don't like a piece, and if I like a piece, I'm gonna pick it, and if I don't like a piece, ain't gonna happen,” Augur said. “And really, it’s so simplistic … but also, I just wanted to show off what they can do.”
Attacking interests
Augur described Dick Carter as a “fantastic colorist.” She said his paintings and drawings are “built pieces,” gesturing to the array of colorful works of which Carter has “built” over decades — they fill the walls of his studio in Basalt.
“If you look around and see the tape on them and the way he applies paint, it’s very … it’s very particular,” Augur said. “There are bits of pointillism, there are bits of just flat paint; they're all over the place — that’s what I love about Dick, is that he’s constantly exploring new ways of expressing himself.”
Augur selected a range of Carter’s paintings and drawings from over the past 20 years to be featured in the upcoming “4” exhibition. His works will take up the entire second floor at BMoCA. It’s a vast selection of which Carter himself is proud to see.
“There are some older paintings from 20 years ago that I’m really happy to have in the show,” Carter said. “I like to see a continuity of what I've been doing, you know, you don’t normally get to see that.”
A reputable name in the valley and beyond, Carter came to Aspen to make art in 1971 and never stopped. When he first moved to town, Carter, in his late 20s then, was the studio assistant to Bauhaus artist Herbert Bayer.
Over the last 50 years of living in the valley, Carter has pioneered artistic development within the community — including having been an original founder of what is now the Aspen Art Museum.
He and Augur worked together in the early AAM days to facilitate art shows, and with the intent, Augur said, “to educate and illuminate people from the western slope of Colorado.” The upcoming Boulder show maintains a similar intent.
“And the fact that this show has to be in Boulder, is fabulous for us, but the irony of it is not lost on any of us really,” Carter said.
Carter’s Bauhaus influence is still integrated into his craft today. It’s noted in the strong geometric shapes that show up in his paintings and the surrealist elements of his drawings — which Augur described as like “you’re walking into Fantasyland.”
Yet, Carter is not conformed to one style nor a singular creative process. When discussing his relationship to color, the artist explained how sometimes, the beginning of a painting is just a group of colors in his head, and the structure then becomes a framework around that particular batch of color, he said.
Carter also continues to adapt his art to new concepts and ideas in which he’s interested, whether a topic of history, math or science — he completed in 2021 a collection of paintings inspired by John McPhee’s nonfiction book on geology.
“I like to adapt my art to the things I'm interested in,” Carter said. “I mean, there's a lot of pressure on artists not to do that… but I like artists who will just attack anything that comes along that interests them, you know, so I've tried to do that.”
Exhibiting artist Jody Guralnick is an artist who very much explores her niche interests through her work. A woman often found in nature, Guralnick observes vegetal and fungal life forms and through her painting, opens them up, making them visible to the naked eye.
“Jody can take a seed pod or a piece of fungi and make it into this amazing piece of art,” Augur said. “She'll paint them enlarged and they're incredible color, and there's this wonderful feeling of quiet — peacefulness — about her work; but also, you feel the energy of this plant life that she's getting to you to see: ‘Hey, this is something worth thinking about.’”
Augur then discussed the depth of Guralnick’s paintings. The artist uses different colors, muted and blurred, in the background and then paints these “highly specific” organisms on the top, Augur explained — “they look like they’re floating,” she said.
Unlike with Carter, Guralnick’s pieces included in “4” are all pretty new, Augur said, and she created a few specifically for the Boulder exhibition. Her oil paintings will be displayed on the third floor of the museum throughout the show.
‘4’ hands-on people
Artists Charmaine Locke and James Surls — whose works will together fill the first floor at the BMoCA — bring a different energy to the show and the space. In other words, Augur said, “these are not easy pieces.”
“The opening room is James and Charmaine, because the work is rather visceral,” Augur said. “They prick you, they're poking your consciousness about what's going on.”
Augur explained how Locke’s recent collection of drawings are her reaction to the current state of the world — red swirling figures and lines exploding across the off-white pages.
“She's made these drawings and one sculpture that's probably one of the scariest pieces of art I've ever seen — it is unbelievable,” Augur said. “She really did want to get the point across that we're in big trouble.”
In the exhibition room, Locke’s sculpture and collection of drawings bleed into Surls’ sculptures which, for this particular show, are a combination of wood and steel pieces. Augur said that like Locke’s, Surls’ works included in “4” are prickly — they’re not easy, and they’re not quiet either, she said.
Surls is an internationally renowned sculptor, whose works have been seen in museums, like the Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art, among other major institutions worldwide. Surls has lived in the valley since 1997 and is endlessly creating out of his Missouri Heights studio.
“His work is imbued with soul, it just is,” Augur said. “He’s just kind of a magician with what he’s doing … and you get with James the feel of the hand; you know that someone made that.”
In fact, Augur reflected, the feel of the hand is there, one way or another, in the works of all four artists who make up the “4” exhibition.
And in a world where artificial intelligence has entered the artistic process — with NFT art and other digital expressions — seeing and engaging in traditional hand-crafted art is important to Augur. She said that usually “it reflects the soul of the artist.”
“I actually relate to people who do things with the hand,” Augur said. “I'm not a big minimal artist-conceptual artist person — I see it, I know it — but I relate more to art that you can see the hand of the artist in it… all these artists in the show are that type of person, hands-on people.”
‘4’ will open at the BMoCA next Thursday and run through the end of May. For more information on the exhibition or the museum, visit bmoca.org.