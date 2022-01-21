Carbondale Arts presents the 43rd annual Valley Visual Arts Show featuring a diverse range of artworks from 60 Roaring Fork Valley artists. The exhibition opened today and will be on-view through Feb. 25 at the R2 Gallery, located inside of The Launchpad building in Carbondale.
As one of the longest-standing community art shows in the valley, the VVAS has provided local artists from all age groups and skill levels the opportunity to show their work in a professional setting and be a part of an enriching art scene, explained R2 Gallery Manager Brian Colley.
“The show was started as an open call to local artists to have a local show — which there aren’t many of these days in the valley,” Colley said. “Places like Carbondale Arts, the Art Base in Basalt and Aspen Chapel Gallery are some of the only spots in the valley still consistently showing local artists.”
Over the past four decades of this annual exhibition, R2 Gallery has opened its doors and walls to a large number of established and emerging artists, showcasing two- to three-dimensional pieces in a gallery setting.
This year, the 60 participating artists make up a mixture of returning and fresh faces to the VVAS, explains Colley. The R2 Gallery will host an artist reception — which is free and open to the public — on Friday, Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m.
“Typically, there are a bunch of returning artists each year,” Colley said. “I would say it’s probably a third of returning artists, a third who have once shown in the past and another third who have never shown before — it’s a great mix of new folks and familiar faces.”
From ceramic and wood works to photography, painting and printmaking, the different pieces presented altogether creates a well-rounded viewing experience, as well as salutes to the wide variety of artistic talents in the Roaring Fork Valley. Colley commented that the R2 team has been working hard all week to install the show, and this year, there are a lot of hanging pieces, including very high-quality photography, with about six to eight pedestal works.
All of the artwork on display is for sale, Colley said, and while every other exhibit put on by the R2 Gallery typically yields 70% of proceeds to the artist, the VVAS is the one show where artists receive 75% of profits.
Additionally, the VVAS offers the People’s Choice Awards each year. People who come to see the exhibit are invited to vote, only once, for their favorite artwork. When the show ends at the end of February, the artists coming in first, second and third place are awarded prizes such as cash and free tickets to community events.
“There’s always been some form of this award over the past 43 years, and I always try to guess which artists will win at the beginning of the show,” Colley said. “It’s fun for the community to come in and vote for their favorite work, as hard as that might be.”
Colley mentioned how in the past, the artists could participate in the VVAS on a first-come-first-serve basis. Due to the overwhelming growing number of applicants over the years, the R2 Gallery organizers eventually had to establish a cap of around 60-70 accepted artists.
“We had to cut it off to make sure that we could maintain a presentable show in the gallery,” Colley said. “It’s an opportunity for artists to show in a very professional space.”
While the R2 Gallery has moved around locations over the years, Colley described the current space at The Launchpad as a great fit for Carbondale Art’s programming, stating that “there’s so much you can do with it.”
“When this building opened up, we jumped at the chance to put in a proposal, and we love sharing the space with Dance Initiative,” Colley said. “It’s such a good space — 10-foot-high white walls, state of the art track lights, lots of natural light coming in — a very professional looking spot.”
There is no age limit on who can apply to be in the VVAS, explains Colley, and local high schoolers or college students returning home to the valley are encouraged to submit their work. This particular exhibit, he continued, is a great learning experience for young emerging artists in submitting, framing, hanging and selling artwork.
While there have been a few high school and college students in previous shows, Colley noted that the Gallery has not had many younger artists apply to the VVAS recently, and he hopes more students will engage in this opportunity in the future.
Also launching with the 43rd VVAS is R2 Gallery’s virtual, immersive viewing experience. In a partnership with KA Designworks, a design-focused, full-service architecture and interiors firm based out of Basalt, the R2 Gallery will present a 360-degree viewing experience of past exhibits and the current VVAS. That virtual gallery is set to launch early next week on the Carbondale Arts website and will be free to access, according to Colley.
“Ever since COVID shut us down, we were scrambling to figure out ways for people to continue experiencing our shows,” Colley said. “KA Designworks comes in, scans the whole space and uploads it online, so it feels like you’re literally walking around the gallery when viewing.”
Colley added that this new virtual gallery concept has the potential to increase exposure of R2 Gallery beyond the valley. Additionally, the artwork in this year’s VVAS will be available to view and purchase through the Gallery’s online shop on the Carbondale Arts website.
“This traditional show makes it a lot more accessible for artists to show their art locally,” Colley said. “We’re just trying to spread the love for these artists — we’re here for the community.”
The R2 Gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information on the artists featured in the 43rd Valley Visual Arts Show, visit carbondalearts.com.