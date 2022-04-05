Glenwood Springs City Clerk Ryan Muse wants “an explanation” from R2 Partners as to why it has not registered as an official issue committee or disclosed any of its campaign finances to date.
R2 Partners — a real estate development firm that plans to build 300 housing units on pasture land behind the Glenwood Springs Mall — needs a majority of Glenwood Springs voters to also support its controversial 480 Donegan housing project at the ballot box on May 3 if it ever actually wants to break ground.
Muse’s office was recently made aware of campaign materials that were evidently circulating throughout the city in support of 480 Donegan and that were clearly labeled as having been paid for by “R2 Partners and Glenwood Partnership LLLP.”
“They never called me. They haven’t done anything to let me know that they have a committee of any kind,” Muse said Monday. “Haven’t heard from them. They also have a website, and I was notified of that because they have posters going [up] around town. They have banners, and on the banners it refers to a website. The website says at the bottom … paid [for] by the same people.”
In his March 29 letter to the Diemoz family, who owns the land, as well as Glenwood Partnership and R2 Partners, Muse informed the 480 Donegan team that it needed to provide him with an explanation concerning the campaign’s registration status and finances no later than April 5 or that there would be risk of “legal action” likely resulting in fines.
However, Muse said Monday that the April 5 date was “arbitrary and a clerical error” and that he had instead pushed the timeline for a response back to “April 25 or the 26.”
Muse also said he would have “seven days” from then to make a decision as to whether or not to impose any fines. That being said, the issue may not be rectified until election day, or the day before — if at all.
In accordance with state statute, any small-scale issue committee that “accepts or makes contributions or expenditures” in excess of $200 must register with the appropriate officer, in this instance the city clerk’s office, within 10 business days of doing so.
According to Muse, the group Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development — which does not support R2 Partner’s 480 Donegan project — had already registered as a small-issue committee.
“They did everything they were required to do,” Muse said of the group that has staunchly opposed the 480 Donegan project and city council’s decision last year to annex the pasture land into city limits for redevelopment.
As of Monday afternoon, Muse had not heard from the 480 Donegan team concerning its register status and campaign finances.
R2 Partners recently held three informational meetings concerning 480 Donegan last week with two at the Glenwood Springs Community Center and another at Hotel Colorado.
A spokesperson for R2 Partners provided the Aspen Daily News with its attorney’s official response to Muse.
“R2 Partners and Glenwood Partnership are engaged, individually or jointly, in the opposition of Ballot Question B not because the major purpose of their respective organizations is to oppose the question but, rather, because doing so is incidental to their primary business purpose: real estate sale, acquisition, and development,” the letter to Muse, signed by Garfield & Hecht attorney Haley Carmer (representing R2 Partners) and Balcomb & Green attorney Chad Lee (representing Glenwood Partnership LLLP). “Neither R2 Partners nor Glenwood Partnership, individually or collectively, has a major purpose of supporting or opposing ballot questions, so neither is an issue committee that must register with or report to the city.”
The letter also said that R2 Partners and Glenwood Partnership had spent “their own money” and had not accepted any outside donations or contributions.
While supporters of the 480 Donegan project have maintained it would provide critical housing in Glenwood Springs, its opponents, many of which are West Glenwood residents, have called the development far too dense for the area accustomed to wildfire evacuations.