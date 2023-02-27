Amid a market in which availability at regional storage facilities has been limited in recent years, two entrepreneurs have opened a new storage center in Old Snowmass.
Snowmass Self Storage, developed by Ryan Chadwick and business partner Michael Forrest, opened in January. It’s located next to the Conoco gas station at the corner of Highway 82 and Snowmass Creek Road. A news release says it’s “the first self-storage facility ever built in Snowmass.”
The 50-unit facility is made up of two buildings, both with drive-up access. It features a mix of unit sizes, and was designed to accommodate large vehicles, boats, ATVs and snowmobiles. It also has smaller unit sizes for skis, bikes, stand-up paddleboards, everyday household items and furniture.
Chadwick, the New York City and Aspen entrepreneur (Escobar, Taikun, Aspen Pie Shop, Nakazawa, Grey Lady), and Forrest first conceived of the self-storage facility after purchasing the gas station property in 2019.
“When we bought the property, the land that is now the self-storage facility was a junkyard and we always felt that, first off, it was ugly and an eyesore, and secondly, that there must be a better use of that land,” Forrest said in the release.
Chadwick added, “We wanted to build something that the community needed and would be proud of. That is why we chose to build a pitched-roof building clad in natural cedarwood.
“With nearly 30,000 vehicles passing by the gas station every day, we felt it was our obligation to add something that was both functional and aesthetically pleasing,” Chadwick continued.
For more information, visit SnowmassSelfStorage.com or call 970-618-6301.