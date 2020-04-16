The organizers of 5Point Film are debuting an online substitute to the organization’s signature adventure film festival next week in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the live 5Point Adventure Film Festival has been postponed to mid-October, “5Point Unlocked” will run April 22-26, when the festival was originally slated.
The free, virtual iteration will feature three 90-minute programs of films that showcase some of 5Point’s favorites from the festival archives with special guest vignettes showing “Life in Lockdown.”
In the traditional 5Point spirit, program hosts will play a key role in the overall experience: The online version will welcome 5Point Film founder Julie Kennedy as a special guest programmer as well as hosts Chris Davenport, Wade Newsom and Juanma Cespedes.
“There’s a lot of nostalgia around bringing these guys back,” 5Point Film publicist Sarah-Jane Johnson said Wednesday, noting Davenport’s and Newsom’s longstanding relationships with the organization.
The Carbondale nonprofit aims to connect people around great adventure storytelling through film and inspire individuals and communities to live by its five pillars: purpose, respect, commitment, humility and balance.
“I think this will be a good substitute for people who are in quarantine,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to be really timely and really well received by the community, who are getting creative during their self-isolation.”
The three programs will air at 7 p.m. on April 22 and April 24, and at 3 p.m. on April 26. Please see the related story for specifics on each program.
While the programs are free, donations are encouraged, Johnson said. All contributions to the organization will support 5Point and the 5Point Film Fund grant program, which supports the filmmakers dedicated to adventure storytelling. To register for the festival or donate, visit 5pointfilm.org.
5Point Film expects to release more information on its main live festival, now slated Oct. 14-18, late summer.