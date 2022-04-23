Taylor Rees’ academic background in environmental science and anthropology is clear when looking at her body of work as a filmmaker and artist — she often lets the landscapes she’s capturing determine the aesthetic of one of her short films, whether it’s Mount Everest or the Kuril Islands east of Russia and northeast of Japan, and her narratives aren’t predetermined by Rees’ own suppositions but rather by the voices she goes out of her way to make sure are heard, even if those voices aren’t human.
It all started when Rees was a field assistant in Greenland, part of her aforementioned environmental and anthropological work as a graduate student at Yale.
“I guess the first time I really picked up a camera to tell a story, I was working as a field assistant for [a] climate ecology lab in Greenland. You know, scientists from all over the world — Germany, Europe, United States — all descend like a locust swarm into this country,” Rees recalled during a live podcast recording with Jedidiah Jenkins, himself a New York Times bestselling author (“Shake the Sleeping Self” and “Like Streams to the Ocean”) and entrepreneur behind the “Question the Self” podcast.
The Friday afternoon event, held at the Carbondale Recreation Center, was part of the 5Point Adventure Film Festival’s Confluence series, which presents panels, podcasts and workshops throughout the weekend to punctuate the short film showings.
“At the time — this was in early 2000, 2004 — it was one of the most important places to look at how climate change was showing itself and changes in the ecosystems,” Rees continued. “I started to see there was an entire Inuit community that lived there before the scientists would descend and obviously stayed after and that was their homeland. And there wasn’t a ton of cross communication going on or collaboration going on.”
That observation became a driving epiphany for what would become a robust filmmaking career for Rees that has taken her all over the world, working with household names like National Geographic and The New Yorker. The next year, when Rees returned to Greenland, she brought a camera — but the subjects of her interviews were the locals that had otherwise been bystanders to the environmental work going on in their homeland.
“I asked them what it was like to have outsiders come and interpret their landscape and be the ones that got to have the voice to share that with others,” Rees recalled. “And that’s kind of at the beginning of the journey for me. I’m really interested in answering that question: How do we understand what’s happening to our environment, to the Earth? … And really, how are those stories shaped and formed and who gathers the information and what does it mean — and how does it get disseminated, because that forms, like, how we come to understand what’s happening and how we feel about it and how we act upon it.”
In order to even begin to answer those questions, Rees said she can’t think about it too much. The underlying magic of Rees’ storytelling seems to be her dichotomous approach: She’s the driving force behind the film’s direction while she simultaneously is happy to all but remove herself from it.
“I’ve been told in the past that, ‘Oh, if you open up the door to too much input, like, the story will lose itself; you have a really clear vision.’ And that’s great, I think, especially for really good, career documentary filmmakers — and I honestly don’t call myself one of them,” Rees said. “I feel like I’m just like, ‘This is the sandbox,’ and is it film; is it photo; is it art; is it business; is it education?
“I’m still figuring out my place in that sandbox, and I just love to make sandcastles with people,” she continued. “My passion projects are open and collaborative from beginning to end. … You can step back and trust that the storytelling and the purpose and the message that wants to get across and the craft and the style will, like, come through.”
Earlier in the podcast recording (recorded by KDNK Community Radio, as well), Rees told Jenkins of one of her current projects, following Tokitae, or “Toki,” in which the filmmaker tackled a new, more challenging angle of taking herself out of the story she was relaying.
“I had an experience recently with an orca where I was like, ‘Oh, she’s telling the story’ — and there’s a way to film this and show it where people would stop thinking, like, ‘Well, where’s the human that’s trying to interpret this for me’ and start literally looking at the actions of the animal and let that be the story,” Rees said.
At 56 years old, Toki is the oldest-living orca in captivity, taken at age 4 from Puget Sound in the Pacific Northwest, north of Seattle. Since then, she’s been living at the Miami Seaquarium, performing tricks for food every day. But at night, after the crowds were long gone, Toki would sing — and when some reporters recorded that singing and had it analyzed, experts discovered something astounding, Rees said.
“It’s a complete mimic of the L-Pod song, that the L Pod sings to connect with each other in the ocean. And so to this day, she’s calling out for her family,” she said.
“She remembers her family’s song from 50 years ago?” Jenkins gasped. “Wow.”
Still, Toki followed her trainers’ commands to the delight of audiences every day for half a century, and for a week of that time, Rees was there, filming. She said Toki’s routine was exactly the same, day in and day out, until one day when members of the Lummi tribe — the original inhabitants of the northernmost Pacific Northwest — came to visit Toki.
“The intention was … they just wanted to be with her and let her know that there are still people out there that are trying to get her home,” Rees recalled. “They’re using some rattles and sending prayers, and all of a sudden, I can tell she’s acting totally differently … I’ve been watching her all week. She was like swimming in these circles kind of fast — and then the trainers came out and the Katy Perry songs are playing and [Toki] was like, ‘Nope.’
“And I was like, ‘Oh, I see you,’” Rees continued.
Last month, under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Miami Seaquarium announced that Toki, as well as a companion dolphin named Lii, will spend the rest of their days without having to perform for their care.
Jenkins didn’t hold back in his admiration of Rees, both as a person and a filmmaker, on Friday.
“Taylor, I have to say that you are one of the most egoless people I have ever talked to, interviewed. Because you clearly are a major player in this space, and yet you come at it with open hands and a sense of curiosity and discovery,” he said. “It’s disarming; it’s inviting; it’s exciting. … You answer with this invitational flow of like, the mystery of the universe and the invitation of curiosity and that everyone’s path is their own … [When] you’re loving an orca, when you’re loving Greenland … it’s very beautiful.”