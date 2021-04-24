If you weren’t able to score a ticket to 5Point Film’s sold-out, drive-in pop-up in Carbondale this week, fret not; the Earth Day-inspired lineup is available in its entirety on-demand beginning today.
And, consistent with myriad festivals across the U.S. in the era of pandemic, 5Point plans to host its signature adventure film festival — which traditionally is held around this time of year — in-person this fall.
The Earth Day pop-up commenced to much success Thursday evening outside Roaring Fork High School, with a snow-capped Sopris and glowing pink light in frame.
“This is the first time we’ll have an audience in-person, in their cars, in over a year,” 5Point Film publicist Sarah-Jane Johnson said Thursday. “It’s pretty monumental. I can honestly say, the [5Point] team is pretty emotional about being back together.”
The town of Carbondale partnered with 5Point Film to produce the drive-in event, which capped at 75 vehicles. Tickets to both screenings, Thursday and Friday, sold out swiftly, said, noting, “I think the community is itching to get out of their houses and go to events and get their lives back to normal.”
As with 5Point festivals’ past, the drive-in iteration also offered conversations with folks involved with the films — like award-winning filmmaker and explorer Taylor Rees, who spoke about her work highlighting critical social and environmental issues across the globe. Her latest film, “From Kurils with Love,” calls attention to a collapsing ecosystem in the volcanic archipelago between Japan and Russia.
“Traditionally, 5Point Film’s annual festival has been the bridge between winter and spring for Carbondale, so it feels good to be that seasonal connector once again — especially bringing our community together in this modified event as we collectively come out of the darkness that has been the COVID pandemic,” 5Point executive director Regna Jones said in a statement from the nonprofit.
The carefully curated program features six short films with a total runtime of 120 minutes (see sidebar for the full lineup). Tickets for the on-demand program are $20 and can be found at 5pointfilm.org.
While most aspects of pandemic life are expected to return to status quo — like time-tested calendar dates and in-person gatherings — the option to stream festival content is likely one to stay.
“I actually think, given the success of our in-demand programming that we’ve pulled together and finessed over the last year, this will be a future element of our festival programming as we move forward,” Johnson said, “because it really does open the offering to a huge audience.”
After offering its festivals virtually in April and October of 2020, the small Carbondale nonprofit learned that its fanbase spans the globe. Among them are viewers all over the U.K. as well as in several European countries, a few parts of Asia, India and Africa, according to Johnson.
“People were tuning in from all over the world to be part of the 5Point audience from their sofa,” she said, noting that the same is expected this weekend.
“We come together and return changed, but we’re coming together from all over the world — that’s the beauty of the on-demand offering, which is really just growing our audience,” Johnson said, adding shortly after, “it says a lot about 5Point and the adventure filmmaking community.”
After 5Point’s flagship festival screens in October, however, it will return to its home in April, whereby the event has not only cultivated a loyal following and community, it’s also served as an economic driver for Carbondale amid the heart of mud-season.
“The event has grown so much in over a decade that we now experience full capacity of hotels [and] the restaurants and stores on Main Street and all over town are packed. It’s become a huge marker on the calendar for businesses and [the] community, everyone goes out and makes a weekend of it,” Johnson said — bolstering Carbondale’s economy while “lifting” the town between seasons.