The 5Point Film team didn’t let the pandemic curtail their Dream Project in 2020, and this year will be no different.
Colorado’s leading adventure film organization is seeking local high school students who want to pursue their dreams and make an impact through 5Point’s Dream Project scholarship program. The unique, 12-year-old program awards $1,500 to five to seven stand-up high school students from Aspen to Parachute to pursue individual passions in a way that also gives back to the community.
“It’s really inspiring to see the flames ignite with students as they’re thinking about what I would utilize this money for, or what adventure I would go on, what class I would take,” 5Point community liaison and teacher Tracy Wilson said Wednesday. “It’s wonderful to see that spark ignited with students, and then those who are recipients of the program, to see it through their completion, is amazing.”
All told, the program has supported the aspirations of more than 50 students who have gone on to make a difference locally as well as internationally.
Recipients of the Dream Project in years past have undergone projects such as
leading a youth backpacking trip in the Roaring Fork Valley, starting a peace garden at a local high school, providing bicycles for local homeless people, shadowing writers in New York City, teaching soccer in Puerto Rico and kayaking and working to prevent malaria in Uganda, according to 5Point organizers.
With respect to the pandemic, however, this year applicants are asked to focus projects around creating local impact within their home communities.
“In this historic year, we want our applicants to consider how to impact the communities where they live — especially after the last year where locally we’ve experienced events including the Grizzly Creek wildfire, and nationally we’ve journeyed through a global pandemic health crisis,” 5Point Film executive director Regna Jones said in a statement released Wednesday.
Along with providing students with the funds, which is made possible through support from community partners, 5Point also works with the students to help achieve their goals.
“We don’t want to just write the check and send students on their way and hope for the best,” Wilson said. “5Point really does want to be there as a continuation to check in with the students [and] make sure they are having available to them what they need to complete their project.” In addition to the organization’s dedicated team of jury members, 5Point also offers a mentorship program, she said.
“That’s why I always tell students, if you have an idea but you have no idea how to get started, let us know,” she said.
For New Castle resident and Dream Project recipient Joseph Thompson, the grant allowed him to purchase high-quality digital instruments and tools to further his career as a DJ and music producer.
Thompson became interested in music production five years ago through a member of his church, the Coal Ridge High School senior said Wednesday. Today, Thompson regularly DJs at local high school events, sporting events and other occasions.
“Being able to produce my own music will allow me to share my talent with an increasing number of people online as well as in my school,” Thompson wrote in his Dream project application last year. “I can add my music to my sets during sports events and dances, helping to elevate the vibe, and I can inspire, collaborate with, and help others around me who also want to produce great music.”
The accomplished local music producer — who is better known across major streaming platforms as DJ Event Horizon — expressed his gratitude for the program’s support in allowing him to advance his passions.
Students can find the application, which is due April 26, at 5pointfilm.org. In an average year, 5Point sees 80-120 applications for the scholarship, Wilson said, noting that last year was less, presumably a result of the pandemic. Scholarships are awarded to the projects that best exemplify 5Point Film’s guiding principles: purpose, respect, commitment, humility and balance. Recipients will be announced on May 11.
The winners will also be honored in an award ceremony during the 5Point Adventure Film Festival, held in Carbondale, Oct. 13-17. A festival program and more details will be released this summer.