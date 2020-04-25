The city of Aspen took in 60 applications on Friday from local businesses seeking to participate in a rent relief program that could grant as much as $14,000 in support per business over three months, as long as landlords also agree to temporarily reduce lease payments.
Mitch Osur, the city’s director of parking and downtown services, who is taking a lead on administering the program, said Friday afternoon that applications so far are skewing toward smaller businesses with fewer employees and lower rent requirements. That’s a positive thing, said Osur, since it means the city will be able to help more businesses with the $1 million it has set aside for rent relief.
Applications for the program will be accepted until Friday, May 1 and will be reviewed in the order in which they were received. Osur aid he hopes to being awarding grants by that date.
“We understand that time is of the essence and the quicker the better,” he said.
The program was designed with input from a committee that included at least one prominent downtown commercial landlord — Anthony Mazza — and requires buy in from three parties: the business, the city and the landlord.
Each city grant offers rent relief equal to one-third the monthly rent for up to three months, not to exceed a maximum award of $14,000. To be eligible, a business’ landlord must agree to reduce rent by at least one third for the three-month period.
The application also requires business owners to submit copies of their lease, federal tax return and a letter from the landlord promising the one-third rent reduction.
“The majority of landlords are working with their tenants,” Osur said. “There are a few landlords in town not giving people a deal on rent and therefore are not eligible for the program.”
To qualify, a business must meet requirements including:
• Be currently closed by the Pitkin County Public Health Order or forced to dramatically limit operations and be unable to operate remotely. Businesses offering takeaway food are eligible, as well as businesses that deliver goods or products.
• Have 35 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.
• Have a physical location in the city of Aspen and a business license.
• Be current on all payment to the city including sales tax and utility bills.
• Be open at least 32 weeks per year.
So-called formula retail, also know as chain stores, are not eligible.
Businesses seeking the city grants must have also applied for the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). They need not have been approved, but grant requests must include information about a business’ PPP application.
The city will make payments directly to landlords on behalf of the tenant. Council established the program as part of a wider $6 million COVID-19 relief package. More information is available at www.cityofaspen.com/covidbusiness.