A 71-year-old skier was killed Thursday afternoon when he struck a tree on the Lower Green Cabin trail at Snowmass, according to Aspen Skiing Co.
Snowmass Ski Patrol received a call of a downed skier at 1:21 p.m. and responded to the scene at 1:25 p.m. and found the man unresponsive.
“CPR was in progress and patrol took over treatment and began advanced life-saving procedures,” SkiCo said in a statement. “After consulting with doctors at Aspen Valley Hospital, ALS was stopped and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The man was taken to the Snowmass Clinic for the arrival of the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately available but the coroner’s office was investigating the incident. SkiCo spokesman Jeff Hanle said indications were the man resided outside the Roaring Fork Valley.
“He was apparently skiing alone and was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident,” SkiCo’s statement said. “This is a sad and tragic accident and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
Lower Green Cabin is a blue or intermediate run between the lower terminal of the Sheer Bliss chairlift and Fanny Hill. Hanle said the accident occurred below what is known as the Sheer Bliss pond.
The skier’s death was the third in-bounds fatality on the Aspen-Snowmass slopes this season.
Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, died Jan. 26 in a ski crash at the Makaha Terrain Park.
David Turner, 70, of Basalt, died Jan. 5 resulting from injuries two days earlier when he struck a tree while skiing at Aspen Highlands.
