Pitkin County administrators received applications from 75 people seeking a spot on the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s new advisory board.
Officials say they can’t remember a time when there was so much interest in an unpaid, volunteer advisory board seat. The ASE Vision process that the county kicked off in late 2018 to study airport redevelopment concepts and develop recommendations garnered more than 120 applications, but those volunteers served temporarily — around one year — on one overarching committee and four subcommittees, not a single committee with three-year terms.
“It’s a great problem, having so much interest in this,” said Deputy County Manager Rich Englehart, whose responsibilities include the airport. “This is a very important board, and the airport is so high profile.”
The deadline for applications was Sept. 9 at the close of the business day. On the afternoon of Sept. 8, the county had only received 42 responses — meaning there was a last-day application frenzy.
On Oct. 5, the Board of County Commissioners will meet to start discussing their choices for the board after each commissioner develops a list, on their own, of 10 preferred candidates, Englehart said. Interviews with some of the applicants may follow at a later meeting. Commissioners will have the final say on who is chosen for the board, which could have its first meeting by year’s end.
There will be seven voting members, two nonvoting alternates and three nonvoting representatives on the board. The three representatives will be appointed by the Aspen City Council and town councils of Snowmass Village and Basalt. They will likely be government staff employees serving in a liaison role. Voting and nonvoting members will have three-year, staggered terms, and to accommodate that, some members initially will serve one- and two-year terms.
To be considered, applicants must be able to meet monthly, either virtually or in person. The meetings will be held at the Airport Operations Center on Owl Creek Road.
The Aspen Daily News submitted a Colorado Open Records Act request to obtain the list of applicants. Many are well-known in the community and served as committee members in the ASE Vision process.
No information about the candidates was provided with the names. The list of applicants includes, but is not limited to:
• Ellen Anderson: former Pitkin County emergency management coordinator and frequent commentator on airport matters.
• Chris Bendon: former city of Aspen community development director and principal at BendonAdams planning firm.
• Debbie Braun: president and CEO of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.
• Valerie Braun: member of Woody Creek Caucus planning committee.
• Rich Burkley: senior vice president, strategy and business development, Aspen Skiing Co.
• Stan Clauson: owner, Stan Clauson Associates, architecture, planning and design firm.
• Chris Council: former board member of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.
• Patrick Dial: founder, president and CEO of AspenJet.
• Jackie Francis, director-founder of the Keeling Curve Prize.
• Amory Lovins: renowned physicist and co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute.
• Howie Mallory: former banker and longtime local board volunteer.
• John McBride: developer of Aspen Airport Business Center.
• Tim Mooney: real estate broker and critic of ASE Vision process.
• Arnold Mordkin: former prosecutor, now criminal defense lawyer.
• Lee Mulcahy: artist and longtime critic of APCHA and SkiCo.
• Cliff Runge: former manager of Aspen airport’s general aviation operations.
• Auden Schendler: senior vice president of sustainability for SkiCo and former Basalt town councilman.
• Lorenzo Semple: business owner and Aspen Daily News columnist.
Fifty-seven other applicants round out the list.
The new airport advisory board won’t be involved in day-to-day airport operations, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said in a previous interview. Instead, members will look at the big picture: everything from the proposed redevelopment of the terminal building and “customer experience” to environmental issues related to greenhouse gas emissions and noise.
In addition, the new board likely will be tasked with revisiting the controversial 2020 recommendation from the overarching ASE Vision committee to widen the runway so that planes with a wingspan greater than 95 feet can fly into the local airport. This recommendation generally was based on the belief by airport officials, consultants and other expansion proponents that the 70-seat CRJ-700 commercial aircraft on which the airlines rely to serve the Aspen market will be phased out over the coming years.
Additional background information about the new board, including its bylaws, is available at pitkincounty.com/698/Airport-Advisory-Board.