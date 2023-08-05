After 12 years of heading a program to give elementary school-aged kids in the Roaring Fork Valley an academic boost during summers, Terri Caine has learned a few things herself.
Caine, executive director of an Aspen-based nonprofit called Summit54, said the organization’s Summer Advantage program needs to be fun to get buy-in from the kids.
“Kids don’t think of it as school. They think of it as fun,” Caine said.
She’s also learned that Summer Advantage has provided far more than an academic boost for the 7,500 kids that have gone through the program at Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.
“Before Summer Advantage, a lot of these parents did not have child care and they are dual working,” Caine said. “In some cases, the kids were told to stay inside and they watched Spanish television and played video games all day. They didn’t necessarily have nutritious food to eat and they weren’t getting exercise. We’re providing safe healthy child care. We’re providing two nutritious meals per day. We’re providing exercise and field trips and exposure to cultural and recreational and historic treats — wonderful opportunities that these kids have not been exposed to previously.”
“Yes, they’re absolutely enjoying the program,” she continued. “They’re learning, they’re advancing academically but they’re also safe and they’re getting nutritious food and exercise.”
Summer Advantage is a free, five-week program that focuses on academics during mornings and enrichment programs during afternoons Monday through Thursday. The kids start their day with a nutritious breakfast in the classroom with their teacher. Next they spend two or three minutes preparing for the day through a routine established by another local nonprofit called Focused Kids. The students go through brain exercises designed to reduce stress and prepare them to learn.
After getting into the right frame of mind they launch into two hours of literacy and one hour of math studies. Next they get a hot lunch and engage in a physically active 50-minute recess. They wrap up the day with two 55-minute enrichment sessions that include classes such as art, music, dance, yoga, video game programming and environmental studies.
Fridays are dedicated to field trips.
About 600 students graduated from Summer Advantage this year on July 21. About 8,000 kids have benefited from Summer Advantage during its 12-year span. Additionally Summit54 has also funded after-school tutoring to support kids year-round.
“Glenwood is by far our biggest program,” Caine said of Summer Advantage. “It represents about half of our students. The Carbondale and Basalt programs are each about the same size and represent about 25% each.”
For the first time ever this year, kids from the Aspen School District were able to participate in the summer program. Aspen didn’t have enough students enrolled for its own program but 34 students participated in Summer Advantage in Basalt.
The program is a collaboration between Summit54 and Roaring Fork School District. Summit54 covers about $650,000 of the $750,000 expense of the program. Roaring Fork School District chips in $100,000 and offers other in-kind services, from bus transportation to use of its facilities and janitorial services.
Staffing is the biggest challenge. “We pay really well. We pay teachers about $8,000,” Caine said.
The $8,000 is for teachers who tackle the academics in the morning and enrichment programs in the afternoons. When positions cannot be filled with local teachers, the organizers recruit from outside the Roaring Fork Valley. Caine said Summit54 rents dorm units on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus to house its out-of-town recruits.
There is a licensed teacher and a teacher’s assistant in each classroom during the five-week summer program.
“We are able to provide a lot more hands-on and small group opportunities than the district can do during the school year when they have one teacher per 20 students,” Caine said. “We have two educators with our students so our average ratio is no more than one teacher per 11 students.”
Caine was inspired to launch the program in 2011 out of a desire to see students succeed. Kids of immigrant parents and those from families struggling to get by in a new culture make up a large portion of the enrollment.
“There’s a very strong correlation between the ending third grade literacy rate as they enter fourth grade and graduation,” Caine said. “Because when they get in fourth grade, half of the information a student is expected to learn is given to him or her in a written format. So if the child entering fourth grade is a struggling reader, it’s really hard for that student to succeed.”
Studies have also shown a strong correlation between high school dropout rates and incarceration.
“So I just feel like preparing students to succeed when they’re young helps high school graduation rates and allows people to be skilled and stay out of jail,” Caine said. “That’s why Summit54 focuses on early education.”
More on the organization is available at summit54.org.
Caine, a Roaring Fork Valley resident for nearly 40 years, focuses on the fundraising for Summit54. The nonprofit has never operated Summer Advantage with a deficit and never been forced to borrow funds. Its annual budget is more than $1 million. She believes the program has to grow to meet demand.
“We’ve never turned away a student from Summer Advantage,” she said. “With growth in the valley, more people moving to the valley, I see the program growing as the population grows. But I think the area that we have the opportunity to grow is the after-school tutoring. We are limited by how many teachers want to stay after school an extra hour two or three times a week to tutor. We pay $65 for one hour of tutoring. We’re doing all we can to attract more and more teachers.”
The teachers she has talked with tell her they witness how the one-on-one work with students pays off academically. There were 250 students in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt in the tutoring program last school year. The tutoring is offered Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. She is hoping the experiences of teachers involved in the program will inspire other educators to join.
“I think because they are seeing such gains and experiencing that they’re really making a difference in that student’s ability to move forward, that hopefully the word will spread to other teachers and we’ll have more teachers sign up each year so we can serve more students each year,” Caine said.
She would enjoy the challenge of having to raise more funds.