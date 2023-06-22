For Jazz Aspen Snowmass President and CEO Jim Horowitz, getting the June Experience’s new format to its second consecutive year for the first time is significant.
Kicking off today, JAS’s spring festival will bring 20 bands to 12 venues plus a VIP tent in the nonprofit’s “traditional event,” taking a new spin with more intimate, variable shows since the new format’s formation in 2019. On the backside of COVID, it’s the first time the format’s come to fruition for two consecutive years — and hopefully the beginning of continuity that Horowitz called a staple of major festivals.
“If a festival becomes successful, part of its success is that people love where it happens and how it happens,” Horowitz said. “Big festivals survive but become identified with their venue. The irony of (June Experience) is that we’ve changed it so fundamentally but it’s completely reflective of where we are as an organization right now.
“It’s a perfect fit and a perfect contrast to the 10,000-capacity Labor Day event. It’s very much on our mission, which is really more about exposure and discovery.”
The music genres extend from straight jazz to “jazz-adjacent,” such as soul, blues and funk. They’ll take to venues like the Wheeler Opera House and Belly Up, each with capacities of 400-plus, to tiny venues that will hold only 50 people.
With staggered start times from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and all the venues more or less contained to downtown Aspen, festivalgoers can hop to as many shows as possible in one night, an aspect of establishing the new format that Horowitz thinks will reward veterans of the festival.
“Now there’s a familiarity with this format and the sense of expectation and excitement and that absolutely feels different,” Horowitz said. “One of the things that’s rewarded here is spontaneity. … That kind of personality that likes exposure to different things is rewarded here because there’s so many choices. If you were willing to only spend 15 or 30 minutes at a show, maybe you would see almost every artist in a night.”
To assist those who are going to be venue-hopping, Horowitz said the JAS mobile app will have real-time updates of open spaces at venues, as directed by staff.
For the first time, opening day Thursday will have shows for the public. Previously, opening night has been reserved for VIP shows, Horowitz said. Jazz organist Tony Monaco kicks things off at The Lounge at The Limelight Hotel at 5:30 p.m. with a second show two hours later. Kevin Burt will play at Bad Harriet at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Big Sam’s Funky Nation will start at 7 p.m. at The Sterling and New Orleans-based jam band Galactic will play at Belly Up at 8:30 p.m.
Before 2019, the June Experience took place solely in a singular tent. But Horowitz and JAS feel that the new format — which he euphemistically called a “club crawl” — is more in line with what they want to do as an organization and better reflects the “June in Aspen” setting.
“For anyone that’s been here for 30 years, June is an integral part of who we are,” Horowitz said. “In the last 25 years, Labor Day slowly but surely has become, physically, a much bigger event and has had bigger pop stars. That’s not what June is about and never was, but it’s our roots and now it’s a permanent part of the Aspen summer calendar.”
Horowitz said the June Experience’s mission of introducing diverse kinds of music in an intimate way was more akin to the kind of future and vision JAS has for its to-be-built JAS Center, which will be located above the Red Onion space in the Cooper Avenue pedestrian mall.
JAS had a contract in place to build the performance and education venue in 2018, but construction only recently started.
“The JAS Center will be a permanent home for all the kinds of music that people could hear this weekend,” Horowitz said.
He hopes that the drying cement of the new format will give the June Experience an equal permanency.
“Jazz Aspen was born in June, where it all began,” Horowitz said. “It has a feeling of continuity, but then it has a modernity in that it embraces a lot of venues, many of which were not here 30 years ago. Putting them together in this string of intimate venues, that is the very definition of, for us, what the beginning of summer means.”
Tickets for the June Experience are available through the JAS website, jazzaspensnowmass.org.