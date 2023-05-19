For Patrick Davila, attending the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen each summer was how he fell in love with the town, he said, and largely why he moved to the valley almost three years ago to become the general manager of the Hotel Jerome.
Under Davila’s new direction, the Hotel Jerome launched in summer 2021 its Epicurean Passport program to complement the F&W Classic’s official programming and strengthen what the premiere culinary festival means and brings to Aspen.
Now entering its third summer, the Hotel Jerome’s Epicurean Passport Weekend has sparked demand “out of this world,” Davila said, attracting new and returning celebrity chefs, vintners, distillers and other industry talent to its storied property for an all-encompassing experience.
Taking place June 15-18, Epicurean Passport programming and related public events will commence on the hotel grounds. While overlapping with F&W weekend, the programming is not affiliated with the Classic and is exclusive to the Hotel Jerome, Davila said. It’s more about enhancing the overall culinary weekend experience in Aspen, he explained.
“I think we can be a major player in terms of strengthening the mission of the Food & Wine Classic and what it means globally and why people come,” Davila said. “From the Jerome’s standpoint, our positioning is pretty solid, but now it's like, how do we use that positioning to strengthen what Food & Wine weekend is in Aspen and how do we make Aspen look great — that’s the goal.”
The Epicurean Passport comes at a price and a limited number of passes remain. The package includes a three-night stay at the Jerome and full access to all weekend programming, plus such perks as curated experiences with different fashion-brand partners and access to private venues and events with visiting industry talent.
Though some of the dinners and parties are exclusive to passport holders, a handful of the events are still open to the public and ticketed through Tock — including themed seatings at Bad Harriet each night and various events in the Garden courtyard.
This is to ensure that locals and people in town for the official F&W Classic event who want to engage in some of these more in-depth offerings at the Jerome throughout the weekend can do so, Davila said.
“I mean, some dinners are so small and intimate that there's no room, but everything else we're trying to figure out how to ticket it, and ticket it at a price that people can afford,” Davila said. “So anybody who wants to experience something or is interested in something, they can go.”
Dining and diversity
Davila explained that the whole idea behind Jerome’s Epicurean program is to promote diversity, inclusion and all sorts of talent — from someone who is emerging and trailblazing their space to the “super celebrities,” he said.
Diversifying the Classic weekend in Aspen has been a goal of Davila’s from the start, and one which he enforced — through his Epicurean Passport venture — last summer to a notable extent. He helped to cultivate events specifically around Black hospitality pros and people of color in the food and beverage space, including the first-ever Black on Black Chef’s Dinner, which returns for volume two this year on Friday, June 16.
Exclusive to passport-holders, the Black on Black Dinner in its second year will feature Chefs JJ Johnson and Nina Compton, alongside Vintners Carmelo Anthony, Marvina Robinson, Dwayne Wade, CJ McCollum, the McBride sisters, Artie Johnson, André Mack and other industry legends.
Friday’s after party at Bad Harriet will be hosted by the famed Jackie Summers of Sorel Liqueur — who became the first Black person in the United States to get a distiller's license post-Prohibition — and master mixologist Tiffanie Barriere, also known by her nickname, “The Drinking Coach.”
To kick things off on Thursday (June 15), the Jerome will host an opening reception in its Garden with Casa Del Sol Tequila. This is one of the public ticketed events, a “welcome to the weekend” celebration, Davila said.
Featuring host-Chef Bryon Gomez, the reception will also spotlight botanas (snacks) from three chefs from Mexico — including David Castro Hussong of the Fauna restaurant, Tomás Bermúdez from La Docena and Rodrigo Escalante from La Mantequería.
Wero Cham of Vinos Boutique will be presenting wines from Mexico’s viticultural regions, and there will be specialty cocktails by Gabriela Lozada, who runs Mexico City’s Brujas bar, and Eli Martinez Bello, who won best bartender in Mexico, Davila noted. The two bar mavens’ cocktails will be served throughout the evening at Bad Harriet.
Entertainment is in the mix for Thursday’s reception, as well, with a performance by DanceAspen and music by DJ Jadaboo.
On Friday, in addition to the Black on Black Dinner at Prospect, Chef Bryon Gomez will also be hosting a dinner out in the Garden. Tickets to this event are available through Resy (all other Epicurean Weekend events are through Tock), and Davila mentioned that he anticipates room for walk-ins to this dinner due to the Garden’s vast capacity.
“It’ll be a four-course community dinner, open to the public, just meaning to celebrate,” Davila said. “Anyone can come, anyone in town that wants to hang out.”
Saturday’s lineup includes a champagne-hour reception, featuring Krug, Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Rosé and Dom Pérignon — “as good as it gets,” Davila said. It will be followed by a private dinner with Chef Tim Hollingsworth and wine pairings by Master Sommelier Desmond Echavarrie, Harper’s Club founder Chris Hoel and Garth Hodgdon of Cage Imports.
Down at Bad Harriet on Saturday evening will be a special collaboration between bar legend Scott Baird and MTV Award-winning composer Clemente Castillo, who has a huge vinyl collection, Davila said.
“So Clemente’s going to be spinning behind the bar and then Scott's going to be mixing drinks,” he said, “and they're like working together and sort of trying to play off each other, which is super fun.”
All weekend long, every venue space at the Hotel Jerome will be activated, including the fourth-floor “Petrossian Sky Terrace,” where guests can enjoy caviar and cocktails in partnership with Grey Goose and Casa Dragones. Anyone can make a reservation for the terrace through Tock.
New this year, and only for passport-holders and visiting talent, is “The Hub” at the Wheeler Room, which will serve as a private area for passholders and industry icons to take respite from the weekend bustle and have the opportunity to converse in an intimate setting.
Other activations include a fashion pop-up at Bad Harriet’s entrance in the historic Aspen Times building, and the Macallan House, a pop-up bar in London, will take over the Dunaway Room and spill out into the Garden courtyard.
Busy summer calendar
Davila noted how the Jerome is incorporating more music and fashion into this year’s culinary experience and its programming roster at-large.
F&W weekend is only the kickstart to the hotel’s summer happenings. Its Epicurean program will continue throughout the summer, with famed food and beverage concepts taking over Prospect and Bad Harriet for short spurts of time.
On the arts front, the Jerome will once again host Theatre Aspen’s Summer Cabaret Series, Jazz Aspen Snowmass shows and numerous Aspen Music Festival and School events. Davila said they’re also putting on a new “wine and dance” series of performances with DanceAspen.
“I think every experience is not about one thing,” Davila said. “So the more feelings, sentiments, visual appeal and sensory experiences we can create, then the more people will be interested and the more topics of conversation will come out of it.”
Davila expressed how curating such a stacked and exciting lineup for this year’s Epicurean Passport Weekend over F&W, and the continuous programming to commence at the Jerome throughout this entire summer, has to do with the relationships he’s built with people over time, especially in the few years since he’s been the Jerome’s general manager.
“The goal since I came here has been to develop the concept of the Jerome being the hub, the social hub of Aspen, and the pillars that it has… community, arts and culture and epicurean,” Davila said. “So, how do we fill all those spaces in a meaningful way? It's through people — you can’t fill the soul with products, you fill it with people.
“So the last two-and-a-half years,” Davila continued, “the work on strengthening relationships, making new relationships and cross-pollinating those relationships have been what we are seeing today and what will bring a more robust future.”
For more information on the Epicurean Passport Weekend and ticketing or the Jerome’s summer programming, visit aubergeresorts.com.