In January, Rob Stein requested that the Roaring Fork School District not renew his contract as it was set to expire following the school year.
It set off a nationwide search for his replacement, with the district landing on Jesús Rodríguez, a native Coloradan working in the public school system in Dallas. Stein is adamant that he isn’t retiring, instead previously calling his departure a “personal sabbatical.” On Thursday, he took a vacation day on his last official day of work, but still sat down with the Aspen Daily News in his cleared-out office to discuss his tenure as superintendent and what he sees as the biggest issues facing the district after his departure.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Aspen Daily News: Today, when you’re in this office for the last time, what are the emotions?
Stein: It’s a little scary stepping into the void. But it’s summer, so I’m looking forward to having some downtime and some travel time visiting my kids. My event horizon is the next few weeks for the next few years.
ADN:You’ve mentioned that it’s not a retirement — what’s next for you?
Stein: I’m not really thinking about specifics. The issues remain the issues, so I’m just probably going to be looking at them from a different angle — community development around always bettering the lives of children and then the barriers that get in their way: stable-home environment, usually due to economic conditions, lack of access to affordable housing, early childhood education, child care, access to health and mental health and dental health services, immigrant rights and totally welcoming our immigrant families into our community. I think those are the big issues facing kids, not just in this valley but in our state.
ADN:When did you know that this was going to be the time to step away?
Stein: It was more of when I couldn’t step away. I didn’t feel I could step away in the midst of a pandemic and I didn’t feel I could step away without addressing salary and compensation issues for our teachers and staff members. I would have felt like I was coming up short if I didn’t see those things through.
ADN:You joined the district in 2013 and have been superintendent since 2016. Compare the district from when you first started to now.
Stein: The strategic plan didn’t exist when I got here. The district had a mission statement, but it wasn’t really a guidepost for the work we did. We hadn’t articulated a theory of action about how we wanted to achieve better outcomes for our students and not enough looking at the comprehensive needs of a kid in a community or in a school. I think we’ve completely shifted that attitude and become much more focused and clear on what we’re doing, why we’re doing it and where we’re going.
ADN:What has been successful in addressing the whole needs of Spanish-first students and what is there left to do to improve serving that student population?
Stein: Looking in the classroom, there’s been a total shift from seeing English language development for non-native English speakers as sort of an intervention, as a remediation strategy, to seeing it as a comprehensive approach for all students every day, all day. Rather than a pullout model or a separation model where we take our emerging bilingual students and pull them out for “remedial instruction,” it’s comprehensively what we do in classrooms.
At the school level, there is now a bilingual family liaison in every front office. If you look at the district level, you see much more partnership with agencies that then provide services and support health and mental health services to really take care of the needs of the whole child. So those are all improvements toward really respecting that we’re a bicultural, bilingual community.
ADN:With COVID protocols and the highly political landscape, we saw some of that political divisiveness bleed into schools and the school board, even school board elections. Did you ever imagine we would get to a place where these things became so politically charged?
Stein: We were fortunate in the Roaring Fork schools. Our school board has never been divided. The things about which we debate are not fundamental values or fundamental definitions of reality, which we’re seeing with the debates around COVID. Our school board has not differed in their sense of reality and a scientific-based approach to health and safety.
We’ve been very fortunate. That doesn’t mean we’ve made every decision correctly or that medical and health experts give us perfect advice, but we haven’t been divided about a general strategy.
ADN:In the near and not-so-near futures — the next two years, five years, 10 years — what is your internal vision for the district and the kinds of issues that are going to present challenges for the district?
Stein: There’s sort of operational things that need to be in place for a district to continue to operate, then there are the programmatic aspects that somewhat follow trends and ebb and flow.
What we need is facilities. We need to pay our teachers. We need to have programs for developing talent. We need transparency. We need systems of communication. Those things are fundamental. There’s the hardware side, and I believe we’ve built really good infrastructure.
I feel good about the hardware aspect — that might be the right metaphor for this. I doubt that anybody’s going to want to challenge it. I’m letting go of the software aspects; that’s not my business anymore.
ADN:You’ve praised the hiring of Rodríguez but have come up short of endorsing it. How do you evaluate the hands the district’s being left in?
Stein: I like him very much. He’s smart. He’s got all the makings of a good superintendent. I didn’t participate in the decision because it’s not my role to pick my successor. It’s my role to pass the baton very carefully into that hand, and I hope I’ve done a good job of passing that baton.
ADN:Anything else you want to say as you step away?
Stein: I will say something personal. My guiding value is this Hebrew term: tikkun olam, which means in English, “heal the world.” The notion is that the world is harmed, it’s damaged — whether it’s climate change or war or oppression or racism. There are sort of tears in the cosmic fabric that need to be sewn up, and it’s our job to repair those. I hope that with my little needle and thread I’ve done something to repair some of that fabric, that part of the world that I live in and work in. It’s for others to say whether I’ve been successful, but that’s been my intention.