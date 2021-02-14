A COVID state of mind: Following global leaders’ example, locals use new platforms to share their mental health journeys

Coping mechanisms for the COVID-interrupted year first appeared on social media — in Aspen, posts about skinning obsessively up the mountain right after the abrupt closure began inundating newsfeeds. It seemed nobody knew what to do to relieve the building pandemic-inspired pressure nor how to process the death of the hurriedly shuttered season.
Some were confessional about it, putting mental health directly in the spotlight, and maybe a wider audience than some may have thought breathed a sigh of relief: they weren’t alone in their anxieties. Privately, talking about one’s state of mind with close friends or family members became a daily occurrence for many. Looking back, maybe the collective “shock and awe” has made us more comfortable now with our vulnerabilities being broadcast publicly. Troubles shared are troubles halved, so the saying goes.
And it wasn’t even just COVID-19. The Roaring Fork Valley shifted multiple times during the first year of the pandemic, not-withstanding the fires, Independence Pass closure and lingering smog typically reported in developing nations.
“It’s perfectly OK to not always be OK,” said Erik DaRosa, affectionately known as Yoda on the hill. It became the Snowmass-based ski instructor’s mantra during the early months of shutdowns, and he made it as broadly known among his network as quickly as possible.
“As a longtime sufferer of depression and anxiety, I know all too well how repressed feelings can suddenly — and often at the most inconvenient times — burst to the surface like a tsunami with nary a care for what or who is directly in its path,” he said of the shutdown. His own awareness of triggering events was among the reasons that fueled his move to the valley from the East Coast more than a decade ago. This time, he knew what to do.
He quickly formed a small group, what he described as a “quaran-pod.”
“I shifted into a routine of 11 a.m. meetups for daily 3,000-foot vertical ascents to the top of Snowmass in search of mental stability and clarity,” he said of the endeavors he documented on his social media posts.
Almost a year later, DaRosa launched a mental health podcast, “From Survivor to Thriver,” that can be viewed on his personal Facebook page and, as of press time, was awaiting official approval from Apple Podcasts.
He certainly wasn’t the only person using physical exertion as a stabilizer, nor the only one sharing their journeys to broader audiences. DaRosa found himself seeking peace in the outdoors; Evan Soroka found hers going ever more inward. One of O2’s most popular and prominent yoga teachers, Soroka used the moment of the pandemic — when the downtown Aspen studio was busy launching “O2 Virtual,” recording Instagram-lives and creating Venmo-donation classes — to write a book.
“When something like COVID happens, it reminds us we need a foundation of how to take care of ourselves,” Soroka said via a phone interview. “What the pandemic moment did was deepen my understanding for the need for autonomy when practicing self-care. And this moment created the right context in which I wrote [a] book.”
“Yoga Therapy For Diabetes” is out Thursday on all platforms, available for pre-order. Now 35, she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 13 and wears a closed-loop insulin pump. While she’d already withdrawn from her usual schedule to write before COVID-19 became part of the global vernacular, Soroka admits she probably wouldn’t have met her deadline without the totality of the shutdowns.
In addition to writing, she found a way to continue her one-on-one yoga therapy business. Locally, Soroka’s exacting breath-to-movement sequences for enlightening meditations were sorely missed. She Zoomed as best she could. Currently at a personal 1,200 consecutive days, she practices what she preaches.
Globally, online spirituality exploded. Apps like Calm, Brainwave and HeartMath became household names. Even the Wall Street Journal’s softer pages published a “Ways To Meditate” article in 2020.
One such app, Insight Timer, boasts a library comprising more than 70,000 on-demand meditations; this reporter is one of 18 million members. In 2020, users collectively racked up 5.6 billion meditative minutes — five times more than the next most-popular app, Calm. In May, early into the lockdowns, Insight Timer began live streams from global teachers, and the number of meditators who attended in real time was staggering.
Popular thought leaders participate, with American psychologist, author and meditation teacher Tara Brach and Canada-based podcaster and meditation teacher Sarah Blondin (who commands a cool 2,300-plus listeners for “lives”) leading the pack. The app is most popular in the United States, but plenty of people use it in the United Kingdom. British teacher Andy Hobson commands more than 800 meditators each “live.”
His take is that quarantines presented an opportunity to look at ourselves.
“It can be the hardest thing to face: what our minds do when we’re not busy” he said. “Not planning holidays and so on. Often, we keep busy to avoid ourselves, as we’re not always happy to be in our heads.”
Hobson, who grew up in Bristol, was the drummer from the former band The Departure. He toured worldwide, supporting The Killers, Duran Duran and so on. Since the pre-pandemic days of packed concerts, however, this former noise-maker now cultivates silence, stillness. He recommends short meditations to get started, adding on time and mixing up “guided” and silence.
New-York based Insight Timer member Mary McAdoo received the paid-member level as a Christmas gift and hasn’t looked back.
“It’s so good,” she said. “It helps create routine for the day and reminds one that even in this pandemic, with so much unknown, that you can control your life away from the chaos.”
Reshaping work patterns
Scheduled uphilling with a dedicated “quaran-pod” or guided meditations with the help of an app aren’t the only arenas in which creating structure has been critical in navigating life during a pandemic. In professional circles, there’s no doubt that flexibility and pivoting to the new normal has been challenging — and that’s just for those who still have jobs. Naturally structured work like business hours mostly kept a certain workforce on schedule: work when open, sign off once closed. But what of the rest? The new work-from-home model has turned thousands into masters of time allocation, practically overnight. When the same couch spot is used for work and for Netflix-ing, especially in smaller apartments in more expensive zip codes such as those that comprise the Roaring Fork Valley, psychologists stress the need for self-motivating structured days.
David Blustein, a professor of psychology at Boston College, for instance, was quoted in the New York Times in May saying that for some, “the sudden lack of structure of the workday can feel like a deeply personal loss.”
But there’s a silver lining: between Zoom meetings and conference calls, for those seeking more grounding instruction on how best to manage their emotions and time, there’s an app for that, too. Giovanni Dientsmann, the Brazilian-born best-selling author of “Practical Meditation,” now leads a free weekly course, also via Insight Timer: “Mindful Self Discipline.” Although at heart a meditation teacher, Dientsmann in this context serves as lecturer and professor, answering questions in real time with the more-than 500 students to participate every Sunday. The curriculum focuses on how to enact a successful life rhythm, harness self-discipline and ranges from how-tos (such as how to take a digital detox) to establishing your best morning routine.
“The ultimate reward of self-discipline is the person you will become,” he said via a Zoom interview from Sydney, Australia, where he’s now based. “You will be proud of yourself. You will feel happier and engaged. Your life will be deeper, your mind wider and your possibilities greater. Believe in your willpower! Exercise it daily. Grow it daily. Take it seriously — rely on it as if your life depended on it. Because, in some respects, it does.”
Dientsmann’s second book, “Mindful Self-Discipline – Living with Purpose and Achieving Your Goals in a World of Distractions,” is coming out this spring.
“Meditation is the ultimate self-discipline gym,” he said. “It trains both self-awareness and willpower — the two key ingredients of self-discipline. During meditation, we practice slowing things down, observing our mind and pausing whenever we get distracted. This ability to pause and pull out is one of the superpowers of meditation and helps with self-discipline big time.”
On Saturday, the Pitkin County Board of Health elected to follow the newly revamped COVID-19 Dial 2.0, which the state of Colorado implemented Feb. 6. The shift tweaked the metrics used to inform public health restrictions, allowing Garfield and Pitkin counties to move into the yellow level on the dial.
That’s good news for gyms and yoga studios, which are now allowed to operate at 50% capacity. It’s good news for locals, too, who may have maintained their fitness and mindfulness practices mostly virtually in the last year and wish to return to the real world. Moving forward, perhaps both spaces will continue to proliferate as a focus on well-being hopefully outlasts the pandemic.