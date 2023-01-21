The Aspen City Council will get a chance Monday to determine how big of a priority it is to discourage vacancies in the commercial core and encourage completion of construction projects.
The council has assigned several work tasks to the city’s community development department and suggested a multitude of others. Now, community development staff is asking council to prioritize those tasks for 2023.
“Throughout 2022, council and ComDev staff discussed several policy and regulatory project ideas desired by council,” a memo from Community Development Director Phillip Supino and Deputy Director Ben Anderson says. “Some concepts were outgrowths of the residential and short-term rental moratorium process. Others were raised by council in work sessions or regular meetings in response to community input or council desires.
“In order to proceed with work beginning in 2023, staff seeks direction and prioritization from council on each,” the memo states.
There has been growing community disenchantment in recent years over the number of stalled construction projects blighting the commercial core. Mark Hunt’s M Development owns several of the slow or stalled projects. A representative of the firm said last month that the city’s slow building permit process was a key factor in the lack of construction. City officials said multiple, major changes from the initial planning approvals drag out the review and permitting processes.
No individual development company is identified in the city staff memo for Monday’s discussion. Instead, it’s a big-picture look at issues on the city’s plate.
The memo says changes have been made to the permitting process for each of the last three years in the quest for improvement and the highest level of customer service. Additional streamlining of the permitting process is in the works for 2023.
“Of particular focus for ComDev staff is the development permit process improvement project,” the memo said.
Senior level plans examiners will conduct final reviews on permits under preview rather than passing them to a plans examination manager, “thereby reducing the number of ‘touches’ on a permit and reducing review times,” the memo states.
Applications reviewed by contract examiners will no longer be reviewed by the city’s plans examination staff. The contract examiners have professional certifications and licenses so their work can be trusted, the memosayss.
A third streamline will be an increase in monthly permit collaboration and prioritization. Staff has already started to “triage” the application queue for permits that could be rapidly reviewed and issues, essentially bumping them up.
Those steps can speed up the process on the city’s side of things, but doesn’t necessarily solve the issue of developers seeking major changes to projects after they earn approvals.
Beyond process refinements, the leaders of the community development department outlined several intertwined issues they hope council will consider under the broad topic of “commercial vitality.”
“Beginning with council discussions about rolling back downtown COVID response policies, council has expressed interest in exploring several topics related to the commercial core and commercial sector vitality,” the memo states.
The topics share the theme of community character and health. They include outdoor dining and seating and the use of private property and public right-of-way; temporary uses and structures for retail, restaurants and events; affordable housing mitigation for those temporary uses; commercial storefront vacancies; and commercial construction management policies.
“A dedicated work session to define these topics and set policy priorities will be an important first step,” the memo adds.
Weighty as the commercial core vitality is, there are other, equally big topics that the community development department has been asked to explore. Those include refinements to the affordable housing credits program, new language in the land use code on the receipt of demolition allotments and outdoor lighting rules. The staff wants the council to establish priorities among all the topics.
Monday’s work session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in City Hall.