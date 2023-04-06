Amid historic water shortages, the Western Slope’s agricultural communities are under stress.
In a drier future, farmers and ranchers will need to maintain the cultural and economic vibrancy of their communities with less water for crops and livestock. As the state’s largest water users, irrigators also will face growing pressure to conserve water during drought. The Roaring Fork Conservancy, a Basalt-based nonprofit dedicated to watershed health, is seeking to understand how irrigators feel about that difficult future.
This week, the organization obtained nearly $50,000 in state funding to continue its study titled “Exploring social and environmental controls on the scalability of water conservation programs.” The funding, which will specifically support the second phase of the study, is matched with roughly $80,000 in combined funding from RFC, the Colorado River Water Conservation District, and the nonprofit American Rivers.
Through the study, RFC aims to understand how much participation future agricultural water conservation projects can expect to receive, and how much water they can expect to save. In agriculture, water conservation means using less water for irrigation, either by switching crops, fallowing fields or installing more efficient irrigation technology. Making agriculture work with less water is one way to keep farms from drying up under competition or drought.
“Productive agriculture is a pretty important part of a functioning system,” said RFC’s Heather Lewin, who is leading the project. “We really see the benefit of keeping functional, irrigated agriculture in the [Roaring Fork] Valley and beyond, whether it's for wildlife corridors, for the economy, or for community values … and we just see the writing on the wall that there are going to be struggles, whether because of increased [water] demand, climate change, or Colorado River issues.”
Agricultural communities are facing increasing strain under current water shortages. Colorado fails to meet a fifth of its agricultural demand for water, according to the 2023 Colorado Water Plan.
Statewide, which includes the Roaring Fork Valley, agricultural land is shrinking as urban areas buy up land and water rights from farmers and ranchers.Because agriculture accounts for roughly 80% of Colorado’s water use, based on figures from the water plan, it is also a necessary target for water conservation measures meant to save the drying Colorado River and its reservoirs.
In the face of that existing strain, irrigators often view government-led water conservation measures with unease. Using less water usually means growing fewer crops, potentially eroding the vitality and culture of agricultural communities. Some irrigators also see legal pitfalls — water users in Colorado can lose their water rights if they stop using the full amount of their water to irrigate (with exceptions).
Some Coloradans also view intentional water-conservation measures as an unfair burden on an already ailing state. Colorado already uses well under its legally allotted amount of Colorado River water, and drought already has reduced available water for many irrigators in recent years, independent of water conservation measures.
Any voluntary Western Slope water-conservation programs could fail to draw participants if they don’t address irrigators’ fears. This spring, the System Conservation Pilot Program, an interstate water conservation program with $125 million in federal funds, has struggled to attract meaningful participation. The water saved by the program will likely add up to less than a fraction of a percent (.2%) of the minimum savings requested by the Department of Interior in order to save the Colorado River’s shrinking reservoirs. The rollout of the program has also drawn criticism for being too rushed and exclusive.
Lewin, quoting former Colorado River District external affairs manager Chris Treese, said, “Water management is as much about sociology as it is about hydrology … the greatest idea, plan, or study doesn’t actually work unless the people involved have a say.”
The first phase of RFC’s study, currently underway, uses a survey to measure the social dynamics of irrigation conservation — who wants to participate (or not) in what kinds of programs, and why. This phase will help water managers realistically understand the participation they can draw for different kinds of projects.
“How do people who are in control of water rights see conservation? What would motivate conservation? Is it something monetary? Peer pressure? Altruism? Trying to figure out what motivates water conservation, and understanding those motivations, can hopefully help in the [water conservation] process,” Lewin said.
The study’s second phase, which will take place over the next year, aims to understand the environmental effects of agricultural water conservation. In this phase, engineering firm Lotic Hydrological will use satellite imagery to measure how conservation methods have affected water consumption in individual agricultural fields across the Western Slope. After that, they will use satellite imagery to train an algorithm that will predict how different methods of water conservation would affect water use in different parts of the state.
Finally, in the yet-unfunded third phase, RFC and Lotic will use the social and environmental data they’ve collected to make predictions about how many irrigators would participate in different water conservation projects and how much water they could save.
Seth Mason, principal hydrologist at Lotic Hydrological, said the project could help people understand what water conservation programs work best in their particular regions of the state. It could also help policymakers and water managers understand how well certain programs would work on a large scale.
Despite the recent state grant, Mason said the most difficult part of the project has been obtaining funding: “There has been a lot of press attention to the water issues in Colorado and the Colorado River. And yet, it was surprisingly difficult to get folks on board.”
Mason said he wonders if the study’s highly technical nature has scared away potential funders. The use of satellite imagery and algorithms to measure water use makes it a complex scientific process. Mason’s presentation, which he delivered to the Colorado Water Conservation Board last week, includes terms like “time-series classification algorithm” and “potential evapotranspiration.”
But Mason also said part of the hesitancy around funding could be political: “I think there are some political dimensions to any of this work that have made it a little bit fraught when it comes to folks sticking their neck out and deciding to stand behind it. And that's particularly relevant to our jump to fund Phase 3.”
Mason said people might just be squeamish about projects dealing with such a controversial subject so directly.
Lewin, on the other hand, doubts the project has stoked nervousness among potential funders. Instead, she says studies with social components are just not the kind of water projects funders are used to.
“It’s not your traditional water study,” she said. “It’s just a little different from what you normally look at in the water world.”
By moving beyond the typical focus on hydrology and engineering, Lewin says RFC is aiming to capture a bigger story.
“The idea is to look at the big picture,” she said.