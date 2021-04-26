On day 152 of Snowmass’ first full season during the pandemic, costumes, soft snow and general frivolity helped usher out its closing day, April 25. In contrast to the rather raucous final season days at both Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain, Snowmass’ bow was pretty darn mellow.
“No incidents that I am aware of,” said Aspen Skiing Co.’s vice president of communications, Jeff Hanle.
While the prodigious 70-inch base at Snowmass may have left skiers and riders clamoring for more, Hanle said it’s unlikely that there will be any summer skiing as an encore to the 2020-21 season.
“Gondola maintenance on Aspen Mountain (is planned) and that’s really the spot that works,” Hanle said.